Loonie Finds Modest Support as USD/CAD Holds Peak

Key Moments

USD/CAD trades near 1.4270 in Asian dealings, just below last week’s highest level since April 2025.

A firm US Dollar, underpinned by a hawkish Federal Reserve, higher US yields, and Middle East tensions, keeps downside in the pair limited.

Traders are focused on upcoming US CPI, PPI, and a speech by Fed Chair Kevin Warsh for the next directional catalyst.

USD/CAD Holds Firm Despite Intraday Pullback

The USD/CAD pair eased slightly during the Asian session on Tuesday but continued to hover close to last week’s peak, which marked the highest level since April 2025. Spot levels were last seen around the 1.4270 area, with underlying US Dollar strength cushioning the pullback.

The broader US Dollar tone remains constructive, limiting any meaningful downside in USD/CAD despite some selling pressure. The move reflects a market that is consolidating rather than reversing after the recent advance.

US Dollar Supported by Fed Stance, Yields, and Geopolitical Tensions

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which measures the Greenback against a basket of major currencies, is holding near an 18-month high. Support for the index is reinforced by the US Federal Reserve’s hawkish policy stance and continuing tensions in the Middle East.

Minutes from the September FOMC meeting released last Wednesday indicated that policymakers still see inflation as the principal risk to macroeconomic stability and continue to back further policy tightening. This has bolstered expectations that the Fed could increase borrowing costs by the end of the year, helping to keep US bond yields elevated.

Additional inflation concerns from volatile energy prices are reinforcing those expectations. At the same time, a sharp escalation of fighting between the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen and the Saudi-led coalition is maintaining a geopolitical risk premium, further supporting demand for the US Dollar as a safe-haven asset.

Canadian Dollar Lags but Finds Some Support from Oil

The Canadian Dollar remains comparatively soft, weighed down by the Bank of Canada’s generally dovish stance, a lackluster domestic economic backdrop, and ongoing US-Canada trade frictions. These factors have contributed to the Loonie’s underperformance versus the US Dollar.

However, the recent rebound in crude oil prices is providing a partial offset, offering some support to the commodity-linked CAD. This has discouraged traders from aggressively adding to long USD positions against the Canadian Dollar, helping to cap further gains in USD/CAD for now.

Key US Events on Radar: CPI, PPI, and Fed Chair Warsh

Market participants are likely to remain cautious ahead of major US economic releases and central bank commentary later in the week. The latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data is due on Wednesday, followed by Producer Price Index (PPI) figures on Thursday.

In addition, Fed Chair Kevin Warsh is scheduled to speak at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok on Friday. His remarks are expected to influence the US Dollar’s trajectory and could provide fresh direction for USD/CAD, particularly given what the article describes as a broadly bearish fundamental environment for the pair.

USD/CAD Technical Picture: Consolidation Within an Uptrend

On the 4-hour chart, USD/CAD remains locked within a range that has contained price action since the beginning of the month. This pattern underscores a consolidation phase following the strong rally from the September low, and is consistent with a pause in a short-term uptrend rather than a clear reversal.

From a technical standpoint, a decisive move above the 1.4300 level is seen as necessary to confirm an extension of the established near-term bullish trend.

On the downside, any pullback is expected to draw buying interest near the recent overnight low around 1.4240, followed by the lower boundary of the current range near 1.4200. A firm break below 1.4200 could trigger additional technical selling and open the door to a more substantial corrective decline.