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Home » Commodities News » Gold Nears $4.2K as Dollar Pauses, Fed Hawkish

Gold Nears $4.2K as Dollar Pauses, Fed Hawkish

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Gold (XAU/USD) rebounds toward $4,200 during the Asian session after an earlier slide to $4,150, supported by a modest pullback in the US Dollar.
  • Federal Reserve communications and elevated Fed sentiment indicators reinforce expectations for further tightening, helping keep the USD supported and gold gains constrained.
  • Market participants are watching upcoming US CPI and PPI data, along with Fed Chair Kevin Warsh’s speech, for fresh guidance on the Fed’s policy path and implications for gold.

Range-Bound Gold Reclaims Ground as Dollar Backs Off Highs

Gold (XAU/USD) extends its intraday recovery during the Asian session on Tuesday, climbing to a new daily peak in the vicinity of $4,200 after previously dipping to $4,150. The move coincides with a retreat in the US Dollar from its strongest level since April 2025, as some traders lock in profits, providing a tailwind for the metal.

Despite that support, the broader backdrop remains challenging for bullion. The US Federal Reserve’s persistently hawkish messaging, combined with ongoing tensions in the Middle East, is expected to limit any sustained downside in the USD. That environment is likely to keep gold contained near the upper end of its two-week trading band and argues for caution among aggressive buyers.

Fed Minutes and Hammack’s Comments Reinforce Hawkish Outlook

Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting held on September 15-16, released last Wednesday, indicated that participants see “another quarter-point rate increase could be appropriate before the end of 2026” as inflation continues to run above the 2% target.

Further support for that stance came on Monday from Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack, whose remarks underpinned expectations that the central bank will raise rates by year-end. Persistent energy-related inflation risks are also seen as reinforcing the case for additional tightening, helping to keep US bond yields hovering near multi-year highs.

Hammack Speech Metrics Signal Strong Bias Toward Tighter Policy

Hammack’s latest appearance skewed clearly to the hawkish side, as reflected in an 8.4/10 FXS Speechtracker score versus a 7.5/10 historical average, indicating a stronger-than-usual inclination toward restrictive policy. Her focus on higher interest rates, maintaining a restrictive stance to guide inflation back to 2%, and worries over an entrenched inflation mindset – set against neutral financial conditions and broad, demand-driven price pressures including from AI – all point to a preference for relatively swift, smaller rate adjustments that keep the bias toward further tightening, a configuration typically supportive for the Dollar.

She also emphasized clarifying the Fed’s reaction function and cautioned that firms are planning price increases that exceed cost growth, reinforcing the view that “trend inflation in the mid-to-high 2% range” remains inconsistent with the Fed’s objective and warrants sustained vigilance.

The FXS Fed Sentiment Index rose by 0.59 points to 138.92, firmly within hawkish territory and broadly aligned with the elevated FXS Speechtracker reading. This move well above the neutral 100 level underscores that recent Fed communications, exemplified by Hammack’s remarks, tilt decisively toward additional policy tightening, a backdrop that generally underpins the USD.

Geopolitical Tensions Support Safe-Haven Dollar, Curb Gold Upside

On the geopolitical front, risk premiums remain in focus. The Iran-backed Houthi group in Yemen intensified its campaign against Saudi Arabia, launching additional missiles on Monday. Those actions followed deadly strikes against Riyadh’s King Khalid International Airport over the weekend, which prompted a pledge of retaliation from Saudi authorities.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump “raised the possibility of joining strikes on the Houthi group and resuming attacks on Iran.” The elevated uncertainty bolsters the case for safe-haven positioning in the Greenback, encouraging dip-buying in the currency and limiting the scope for a pronounced upside breakout in gold.

Market Awaits US Inflation Data and Fed Chair Warsh for Direction

With the policy outlook still in flux, many traders are likely to stay cautious before committing to new directional positions. Attention is firmly centered on upcoming US inflation releases: the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is due Wednesday, followed by the Producer Price Index (PPI) on Thursday.

In addition, remarks from Fed Chair Kevin Warsh at the annual meetings of the IMF and World Bank in Bangkok on Friday are expected to be closely monitored for signals on the future path of interest rates and potential implications for both the USD and non-yielding gold. Overall, the prevailing macro backdrop suggests that rallies in gold are more likely to encounter selling pressure and remain constrained.

Societe Generale: CPI Seen as Pivotal for Near-Term Fed Pricing

Analysts at Societe Generale note that “the week’s main non-geopolitical event comes on Wednesday with the release of US CPI,” which they see as central to shaping near-term expectations for Fed policy. They argue that “if we see a pickup in core inflation to 2.5% (the market consensus), there will be little chance of any shift in market expectations: no rate hike this month, but a very strong chance of one in December and another in Q1.”

Technical Picture: Gold Stuck in Bearish Consolidation Zone

From a technical standpoint, XAU/USD continues to trade within a two-week range, reflecting a bearish consolidation phase after the decline from the August monthly swing high. The metal remains below the 100-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) on the 4-hour chart, reinforcing the short-term negative bias.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator is marginally in negative territory, indicating waning upside momentum, while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovering near 55 points to a constructive but cooling bullish tone as prices consolidate just under a key resistance area.

Key Technical Levels

LevelTypePrice
100-period SMA (4-hour)Initial resistance$4,204
Range topResistance$4,218
61.8% Fibonacci retracementResistance$4,241
50.0% Fibonacci retracementSupply zone boundary$4,328
38.2% Fibonacci retracementSupply zone boundary$4,415
23.6% Fibonacci retracementResistance$4,523
Cycle peakMajor resistance$4,697
78.6% Fibonacci retracementImmediate support$4,117
Prior swing lowStructural support floor$3,959

On the upside, any further advance is expected to face initial resistance around the 100-period SMA at $4,204. Above that, the upper boundary of the prevailing range near $4,218 is followed by the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level at $4,241. A broader supply zone then extends from the 50.0% retracement at $4,328 through the 38.2% retracement at $4,415, ahead of the 23.6% retracement barrier at $4,523 and the cycle high close to $4,697.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at the 78.6% retracement near $4,117. A clear break below this area would likely be interpreted as a fresh bearish signal, opening the way toward the structural base around the prior swing low at $3,959.

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