Stellantis Sees Wayve Alliance Cutting ADAS Costs

Key Moments

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said the partnership with Wayve is expected to cut both development time and costs for advanced driver-assistance systems.

The first product using Wayve’s AI-powered software on Stellantis’ STLA AutoDrive platform is targeted for launch in 2028 in North America.

Stellantis and Wayve demonstrated hands-free driving in Fiat 500e and Maserati Grecale development vehicles at a technology event in Turin.

Strategic Focus on Scalable Autonomous Features

Investing.com — Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa said Friday that the automaker’s collaboration with British startup Wayve is intended to shorten development cycles and lower the expense of advanced driver-assistance systems as the industry intensifies efforts to commercialize autonomous driving capabilities.

Speaking alongside Wayve CEO Alex Kendall at the Wave technology event in Turin, Filosa emphasized that large-scale deployment will be critical to reducing the cost of hands-free driving and accelerating consumer uptake.

Filosa highlighted that the partnership targets level 2++ driving assistance, a technology that supports hands-off driving while still requiring active driver oversight. He underscored that Stellantis can contribute automotive scale to Wayve’s technology as a “complimentary” asset to help bring down system costs.

Development Timelines and Technology Integration

Filosa noted that a major advantage of collaborating with specialist technology providers is the potential to shrink Stellantis’ current development timeline, which he said stands at around 24 months.

Stellantis disclosed in May that it had entered into a partnership with Wayve to embed the startup’s artificial intelligence-based driving software into its STLA AutoDrive platform. According to Stellantis, the initial product launch under this collaboration is targeted for 2028 in North America.

Regulatory and Industry Shifts

The article stated that European regulators are still in the process of aligning approval standards for advanced assisted-driving technologies as automakers work to expand deployment across markets.

It also noted that legacy car manufacturers first sought to build sophisticated self-driving capabilities largely on their own. As project costs have risen and payback periods have stretched, these companies have increasingly turned to dedicated technology firms for support.

Wayve’s Multi-Brand Approach

Wayve is working with several automakers, including Nissan and Mercedes, and has said that its technology is structured for use across a variety of vehicle brands and geographies.

Kendall pointed out that Stellantis’ broad brand portfolio – which includes Jeep, Fiat, Peugeot and Maserati – allows the companies to tune how autonomous driving features behave in different models while relying on a shared AI core.

Hands-Free Demonstrations in Turin

During the Turin event, Stellantis and Wayve showcased hands-free driving capabilities in development versions of the Fiat 500e and Maserati Grecale. The demonstration extended technology that had previously been shown on a Jeep Grand Cherokee earlier this year.

Key Partnership Details