EUR/CAD Falls as Oil Rally Outweighs German Data

Key Moments

EUR/CAD extended its decline for a third straight session, trading near 1.5920 during Wednesday’s European session.

German Industrial Production rose 2% month-on-month in September, sharply above the 0.5% consensus and reversing the prior contraction.

Brent crude moved back above $100 per barrel amid heightened Middle East tensions and Gulf of Mexico storm risks, lifting the Canadian Dollar.

EUR/CAD Under Pressure Despite Strong German Data

EUR/CAD continued its recent downturn on Wednesday, marking a third consecutive day of losses as the pair traded around 1.5920 during European hours. The Euro came under sustained pressure even after Germany reported a stronger-than-anticipated recovery in industrial activity.

Official figures showed that German factory output increased 2% in September, significantly exceeding expectations for a 0.5% rise and reversing August’s 1.2% decline. On a year-on-year basis, industrial production advanced 2.3%, bouncing back from a 1.6% drop in the prior month. Despite these upbeat readings, the Euro struggled to gain traction amid a broader risk-off tone in global markets.

Energy Market Tensions Drive Oil Above $100

Geopolitical tensions in the Middle East have reignited concerns over energy supply, sending Brent crude back above $100 per barrel. Market participants focused on escalating risks to shipping routes in the Strait of Hormuz, where Iran has intensified attacks on commercial tankers. UK Maritime Trade Operations reported nine such incidents so far this month, while Saudi forces intercepted a Houthi ballistic missile aimed at Khamis Mushait, underscoring the fragility of regional security.

Additional upside pressure on oil prices emerged on Wednesday as investors tracked a developing storm in the Gulf of Mexico. Forecasters warned that the system could become the Atlantic’s first hurricane of 2026, posing a potential threat to key U.S. offshore energy assets and adding another layer of risk to global crude supply.

Canadian Dollar Benefits from Commodity Tailwind

The sharp rise in crude prices has offered notable support to the commodity-linked Canadian Dollar, weighing heavily on the EUR/CAD cross. With markets increasingly focused on persistent threats to global energy flows, elevated oil prices have reinforced demand for the CAD at the Euro’s expense. As long as supply concerns remain prominent, the Canadian Dollar’s strength is likely to continue exerting downward pressure on the pair.

German Industrial Production Snapshot

The latest German Industrial Production report highlighted a robust rebound in manufacturing output, a key gauge of the health of the country’s factory and mining sectors. The indicator is closely monitored as a barometer of momentum in the broader manufacturing landscape, with stronger readings generally interpreted as constructive for the Euro and weaker figures seen as negative.