AppLovin Slides as Court Declines Bid to Halt Unity Ad Tool

Key Moments

AppLovin (NASDAQ) shares dropped more than 5% in premarket trading after a San Francisco court rejected its request for a temporary restraining order against Unity’s Ad Quality SDK.

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese highlighted a “conspicuous” competitive shift as Unity’s advertising business gains momentum, while raising concerns over AppLovin’s ability to safeguard data from its MAX platform.

Unity’s Vector revenue rose 23% sequentially in the second quarter, hitting a $1 billion annualized run rate two quarters ahead of schedule, with further double-digit sequential growth projected for the third quarter.

Court Denies AppLovin’s Emergency Request

AppLovin (NASDAQ) came under pressure in premarket trading, with the stock falling more than 5% after a San Francisco court declined the company’s motion for a temporary restraining order targeting Unity’s Ad Quality software development kit (SDK).

The request centered on Unity’s Ad Quality SDK, which AppLovin sought to restrict through interim judicial relief. The court’s denial leaves Unity free, for now, to continue operating the tool while the broader dispute moves forward.

Data Use Dispute Between AppLovin and Unity

AppLovin has alleged that Unity’s Ad Quality SDK collects information on advertisements delivered via AppLovin’s MAX platform and may have incorporated that data into Unity’s models. According to AppLovin’s position, this raises concerns about how competitively sensitive data tied to MAX auctions is being used.

Unity has rejected these assertions, maintaining that Ad Quality is a publisher-authorized product and asserting that it falls outside the scope of the companies’ existing bidding agreement.

Analyst View: Competitive Landscape and Interim Nature of Ruling

Wedbush analyst Alicia Reese interpreted the ruling as a sign of a notable competitive shift in the mobile advertising ecosystem as Unity’s ad business gains strength. Reese also suggested that the outcome could make it more challenging for AppLovin to safeguard data associated with its MAX mediation platform.

At the same time, Reese emphasized that the court’s decision addressed only the request for interim relief, not the substantive merits of the claims. The core dispute has moved into private arbitration, where the underlying issues will be addressed outside the public court process.

Unity’s Ad Business Shows Strong Momentum

Reese underscored Unity’s growth trajectory, particularly within its advertising-related businesses. In the second quarter, Vector revenue increased 23% on a sequential basis, roughly double the company’s own guidance, and reached a $1 billion annualized revenue run rate two quarters earlier than anticipated.

Within Unity’s broader advertising portfolio, Strategic Grow revenue advanced 63% year over year. Unity is also projecting another 19% to 21% sequential increase in Vector revenue in the third quarter, further reinforcing the acceleration in its ad-focused operations.

Metric Performance Detail Vector revenue – Q2 sequential growth Up 23%, about twice Unity’s guidance Vector – annualized run rate milestone Reached $1 billion two quarters ahead of schedule Strategic Grow revenue – year-over-year growth Up 63% Vector revenue – Q3 outlook Expected 19% to 21% sequential increase

Implications for AXON, MAX, and AppLovin’s Take Rate

Despite the legal tension, Reese wrote, “We don’t see the dispute affecting AXON’s underlying performance,” indicating that the analyst does not expect the arbitration process or the denied restraining order to materially impair AppLovin’s AXON engine from an operational standpoint.

However, Reese cautioned that stronger Unity bidding activity within MAX auctions could weigh on AppLovin’s economics by pressuring its take rate, even if overall auction performance or publisher outcomes remain intact.

Strategic Constraints on AppLovin’s Response

Reese argued that AppLovin is unlikely to cut off Unity’s access to the MAX platform. Such a move, according to the analyst, could reduce yields for publishers who rely on MAX and might also provide Unity with a potential antitrust angle in the broader conflict.

Key Events and Issues for Investors to Monitor

Reese advised investors to focus on several forthcoming developments and ongoing issues tied to the dispute. These include: