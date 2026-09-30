Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Robinhood Rallies on AI Agents and 24/7 Trading Shift

Robinhood Rallies on AI Agents and 24/7 Trading Shift

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Robinhood Markets Inc. shares climbed 2.5% after its HOOD Summit showcased new AI-driven trading agents, derivatives, and expanded trading access.
  • More than 150,000 customers have opened agentic trading accounts since May, with AI agents now handling nearly 30 million daily tool queries.
  • Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and a $150 price target, citing Robinhood’s accelerating product rollout as a key long-term growth driver.

Shares Advance on Product Expansion

Investing.com — Robinhood Markets Inc. stock traded higher Wednesday after the online brokerage unveiled a broad slate of new offerings, including artificial-intelligence trading agents, crypto perpetual futures, and around-the-clock equity trading. The package of tools drew positive reactions from Wall Street analysts, who argued that the added capabilities could significantly deepen customer engagement.

The shares gained 2.5% following the company’s third annual HOOD Summit, where executives showcased features designed to reposition Robinhood from a primarily entry-level trading app to a platform that can better serve sophisticated and highly active traders.

Analysts highlighted the speed with which Robinhood is delivering on its product roadmap as support for a constructive view on the firm’s longer-term growth outlook.

“HOOD delivered the two key products we were watching, Agents and U.S. perps, while broader active-trader enhancements add more ways for customers to trade,” wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys in a research note. Reiterating an Overweight rating and a $150 price target, Mr. Cyprys added that the announcements “reinforce our recent upgrade thesis that HOOD’s expanding platform can drive more assets/customer, more activity/customer and greater monetization of that activity.”

AI-Powered Agents Take Center Stage

A core element of the announcement was Robinhood Agents, an artificial-intelligence-driven tool built directly into the app. The feature is designed to help customers assess market dynamics, develop trading approaches, and execute transactions automatically.

According to the company, more than 150,000 customers have opened agentic trading accounts since a preview that began in May, with agents now processing nearly 30 million tool queries each day.

To complement these capabilities, Robinhood launched Agent Apps, an in-app marketplace that provides access to premium research and analytics from 11 external providers, including Nasdaq, Unusual Whales, and SpotGamma. After a one-month trial period, these tools will be available via monthly subscriptions ranging from $5 to $30.

AI & Research FeaturesDetails
Robinhood AgentsAI-driven tool for market analysis, strategy creation, and autonomous trading within the app
Agentic Trading AccountsOver 150,000 accounts opened since May; nearly 30 million daily tool queries
Agent Apps MarketplacePremium research from 11 third-party providers such as Nasdaq, Unusual Whales, SpotGamma
Subscription Pricing$5 to $30 per month after a one-month trial

Derivatives and 24/7 Access for Active Traders

Robinhood also rolled out, or previewed, a series of features geared toward experienced traders, spanning crypto derivatives, expanded trading hours, and additional order and margin tools.

Crypto Perpetual Futures

The company plans to introduce crypto perpetual contracts for eligible U.S. customers in the coming months, subject to final rollout. These instruments, widely used in overseas markets, will allow up to 10x leverage on Bitcoin and Ether, as well as exposure to tokens including Solana and Ripple. Robinhood set a promotional transaction fee of 0.01% through the end of the year.

Extended Equity and Options Trading

Building on its 24-Hour Market, which was launched in 2023, Robinhood intends to open weekend trading for select stocks, pending regulatory approval. The firm also scheduled extended options trading hours for an October launch.

Margin, Orders, and Binary Options

Additional tools aimed at active traders include the introduction of 4x intraday margin for eligible accounts next month, the rollout of one-cancels-the-other (OCO) order functionality for equities, and Cboe-supported binary options contracts tied to corporate earnings metrics ahead of the upcoming third-quarter earnings season.

Active-Trader EnhancementsKey Specifications
Crypto Perpetual FuturesUp to 10x leverage on Bitcoin, Ether, and tokens such as Solana and Ripple; 0.01% promo fee through year-end
Weekend Equity TradingPlanned expansion of the 24-Hour Market to include weekend trading for select stocks, pending approval
Options Trading HoursExtended hours scheduled to begin in October
Intraday Margin4x intraday margin for qualified accounts starting next month
OCO Equity OrdersOne-cancels-the-other order type for equities
Cboe Binary OptionsContracts linked to corporate earnings metrics ahead of the third-quarter earnings season

Analyst Perspective and Strategic Implications

Morgan Stanley noted that Robinhood did not provide new information on U.S. tokenization or on-chain initiatives, but analysts there emphasized that the package of enhancements for active traders was stronger than anticipated. By making it easier to implement complex strategies and by lengthening the time windows in which capital can be deployed, analysts expect Robinhood to keep gaining ground against traditional retail brokerage platforms.

The product announcements highlight “strong product velocity,” Mr. Cyprys wrote, arguing that broadening both the methods and hours available for trading should underpin durable engagement across Robinhood’s customer base.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Crude oil futures weekly recap: January 19 – January 23Crude oil futures weekly recap: January 19 – January 23 West Texas Intermediate capped an eight weekly decline in nine on Friday as US crude oil inventories surged by the most in 14 years, exacerbating concerns of a global supply glut, while initial speculations that the death of Saudi Arabias King […]
  • Copper futures fall on Fed stimulus outlook, China party meeting in focusCopper futures fall on Fed stimulus outlook, China party meeting in focus Copper fell on Tuesday as market players weighed recent upbeat data from the U.S. and China against speculations the Federal Reserve might commence scaling back its monthly bond purchases earlier than expected. Investors also awaited the […]
  • T-Mobile U.S. Inc. share price up, offers Wi-Fi for calling and sending text messagesT-Mobile U.S. Inc. share price up, offers Wi-Fi for calling and sending text messages The fourth-largest wireless carrier in the U.S. - T-Mobile U.S. Inc. revealed in an official statement that it will let its customers use Wi-Fi in order to make phone calls and send text messages even in dead spots in their homes and offices. […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for December 7thForex Market: AUD/USD trading outlook for December 7th Friday’s trade saw AUD/USD within the range of 0.7274-0.7388. The pair closed at 0.7341, inching up 0.01% on a daily basis, while marking a second straight trading day of gains. The daily high has been the highest level since August 18th, when […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/CHF trading outlook for December 14thForex Market: AUD/CHF trading outlook for December 14th Friday’s trade saw AUD/CHF within the range of 0.7042-0.7200. The pair closed at 0.7069, falling 1.68% on a daily basis, or the most since December 3rd, when it depreciated 2.03%. The daily low has been the lowest level since November 9th, […]
  • Forex Market: USD/SGD daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/SGD daily trading outlook Friday’s trade saw USD/SGD within the range of 1.3688-1.3738. The pair closed at 1.3722, edging up 0.18% on a daily basis. It has been the 10th gain in the past 23 trading days and also a third consecutive one. The daily high has been the […]