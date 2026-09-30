Robinhood Rallies on AI Agents and 24/7 Trading Shift

Key Moments

Robinhood Markets Inc. shares climbed 2.5% after its HOOD Summit showcased new AI-driven trading agents, derivatives, and expanded trading access.

More than 150,000 customers have opened agentic trading accounts since May, with AI agents now handling nearly 30 million daily tool queries.

Morgan Stanley reiterated an Overweight rating and a $150 price target, citing Robinhood’s accelerating product rollout as a key long-term growth driver.

Shares Advance on Product Expansion

Investing.com — Robinhood Markets Inc. stock traded higher Wednesday after the online brokerage unveiled a broad slate of new offerings, including artificial-intelligence trading agents, crypto perpetual futures, and around-the-clock equity trading. The package of tools drew positive reactions from Wall Street analysts, who argued that the added capabilities could significantly deepen customer engagement.

The shares gained 2.5% following the company’s third annual HOOD Summit, where executives showcased features designed to reposition Robinhood from a primarily entry-level trading app to a platform that can better serve sophisticated and highly active traders.

Analysts highlighted the speed with which Robinhood is delivering on its product roadmap as support for a constructive view on the firm’s longer-term growth outlook.

“HOOD delivered the two key products we were watching, Agents and U.S. perps, while broader active-trader enhancements add more ways for customers to trade,” wrote Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys in a research note. Reiterating an Overweight rating and a $150 price target, Mr. Cyprys added that the announcements “reinforce our recent upgrade thesis that HOOD’s expanding platform can drive more assets/customer, more activity/customer and greater monetization of that activity.”

AI-Powered Agents Take Center Stage

A core element of the announcement was Robinhood Agents, an artificial-intelligence-driven tool built directly into the app. The feature is designed to help customers assess market dynamics, develop trading approaches, and execute transactions automatically.

According to the company, more than 150,000 customers have opened agentic trading accounts since a preview that began in May, with agents now processing nearly 30 million tool queries each day.

To complement these capabilities, Robinhood launched Agent Apps, an in-app marketplace that provides access to premium research and analytics from 11 external providers, including Nasdaq, Unusual Whales, and SpotGamma. After a one-month trial period, these tools will be available via monthly subscriptions ranging from $5 to $30.

AI & Research Features Details Robinhood Agents AI-driven tool for market analysis, strategy creation, and autonomous trading within the app Agentic Trading Accounts Over 150,000 accounts opened since May; nearly 30 million daily tool queries Agent Apps Marketplace Premium research from 11 third-party providers such as Nasdaq, Unusual Whales, SpotGamma Subscription Pricing $5 to $30 per month after a one-month trial

Derivatives and 24/7 Access for Active Traders

Robinhood also rolled out, or previewed, a series of features geared toward experienced traders, spanning crypto derivatives, expanded trading hours, and additional order and margin tools.

Crypto Perpetual Futures

The company plans to introduce crypto perpetual contracts for eligible U.S. customers in the coming months, subject to final rollout. These instruments, widely used in overseas markets, will allow up to 10x leverage on Bitcoin and Ether, as well as exposure to tokens including Solana and Ripple. Robinhood set a promotional transaction fee of 0.01% through the end of the year.

Extended Equity and Options Trading

Building on its 24-Hour Market, which was launched in 2023, Robinhood intends to open weekend trading for select stocks, pending regulatory approval. The firm also scheduled extended options trading hours for an October launch.

Margin, Orders, and Binary Options

Additional tools aimed at active traders include the introduction of 4x intraday margin for eligible accounts next month, the rollout of one-cancels-the-other (OCO) order functionality for equities, and Cboe-supported binary options contracts tied to corporate earnings metrics ahead of the upcoming third-quarter earnings season.

Active-Trader Enhancements Key Specifications Crypto Perpetual Futures Up to 10x leverage on Bitcoin, Ether, and tokens such as Solana and Ripple; 0.01% promo fee through year-end Weekend Equity Trading Planned expansion of the 24-Hour Market to include weekend trading for select stocks, pending approval Options Trading Hours Extended hours scheduled to begin in October Intraday Margin 4x intraday margin for qualified accounts starting next month OCO Equity Orders One-cancels-the-other order type for equities Cboe Binary Options Contracts linked to corporate earnings metrics ahead of the third-quarter earnings season

Analyst Perspective and Strategic Implications

Morgan Stanley noted that Robinhood did not provide new information on U.S. tokenization or on-chain initiatives, but analysts there emphasized that the package of enhancements for active traders was stronger than anticipated. By making it easier to implement complex strategies and by lengthening the time windows in which capital can be deployed, analysts expect Robinhood to keep gaining ground against traditional retail brokerage platforms.

The product announcements highlight “strong product velocity,” Mr. Cyprys wrote, arguing that broadening both the methods and hours available for trading should underpin durable engagement across Robinhood’s customer base.