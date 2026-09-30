GME Gains as CEO Ryan Cohen Buys $57M in GameStop Stock

Key Moments

GameStop (NYSE:GME) rose 1.6% in pre-market trading as investors reacted to CEO Ryan Cohen’s latest open-market purchase of 450,000 Class A shares.

Cohen’s new buy on September 29, 2026, lifted his total beneficial ownership to 44,683,306 shares, or about 8.8% of GameStop’s outstanding stock, according to an SEC filing.

GME traded at $24.14 in pre-market action, holding above its 52-week low of $17.79 and below its 52-week high of $28.10.

Renewed Insider Buying Sparks GME Move

Investing.com — GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) traded higher in pre-market activity, climbing 1.6% after CEO Ryan Cohen disclosed another sizable open-market share purchase.

According to a disclosure, Cohen bought 450,000 Class A shares on September 29, 2026, spending approximately $10.6 million. The transaction increased his direct holdings to nearly 41 million shares.

Updated SEC Filing Details Cohen’s Stake

The latest purchase was reported in Amendment No. 18 to Cohen’s Schedule 13D, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on September 29, 2026. The amendment showed that Cohen’s total beneficial ownership rose to 44,683,306 shares, representing roughly 8.8% of GameStop’s outstanding equity.

Ownership Detail Figure New purchase (Sept 29, 2026) 450,000 shares Approximate amount invested $10.6 million Direct holdings after purchase Nearly 41 million shares Total beneficial ownership 44,683,306 shares Beneficial ownership as % of outstanding stock Approximately 8.8%

Pattern of Accelerating Insider Accumulation

Cohen’s latest move extends a series of open-market purchases in recent weeks. He previously bought approximately 1.15 million shares on September 21 and an additional 1 million shares on September 10, marking a clear acceleration in insider accumulation.

Over the past year, these transactions contributed to a broader buying program in which Cohen has acquired more than 3.6 million shares in total while not selling any, highlighting a sustained commitment to GameStop’s equity.

Company-Specific Drivers Outweigh Market Backdrop

GameStop’s recent story in the market has been heavily shaped by insider purchases led by Cohen. At the same time, the company is described as shifting its business mix toward collectibles and higher-margin categories, even as the broader gaming group has not delivered a strong sector-wide boost.

Major U.S. equity benchmarks were described as neutral-to-supportive in pre-market trading, with the S&P 500 up 0.2%, the Dow Jones up 0.2%, and the Nasdaq roughly unchanged. This environment suggests that GameStop’s pre-market strength is primarily tied to company-specific factors rather than a broad macro lift.

Price Action and Technical Context

Market participants have been interpreting Cohen’s repeated, large open-market purchases – disclosed via SEC filings – as a strong show of confidence from inside the company. This has been the key driver behind GME’s recent positive momentum.

Price Metric Level Pre-market price $24.14 52-week low $17.79 52-week high $28.10

The pre-market move to $24.14 reflects ongoing positive sentiment around Cohen’s buying activity. At this level, the stock remains well above its 52-week low of $17.79, while still trading below its 52-week high of $28.10.