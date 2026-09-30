Caterpillar Invests $1B in North Carolina Facility

Key Moments

Caterpillar plans to invest about $1 billion in North Carolina to expand manufacturing capacity for its compact equipment business.

The company intends to build a new manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, focused on compact track loaders and telehandlers.

The planned expansion is expected to support U.S. manufacturing operations and add roles in automation, robotics, digital manufacturing and production systems.

Expansion Focused on Compact Equipment

On Sept 30, Caterpillar said it plans to invest about $1 billion in North Carolina to increase manufacturing capacity for its compact equipment operations in response to growing customer demand.

As part of this initiative, the company intends to construct a new manufacturing plant in Sanford, North Carolina. The facility is designed to expand production of compact track loaders and telehandlers.

Strategic Role of Compact Track Loaders and Telehandlers

Caterpillar highlighted that compact track loaders and telehandlers are deployed in multiple sectors, including construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling. The planned capacity increase is aimed at helping the company keep pace with demand across these end markets.

Rod Shurman, Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President, said, “With demand for compact equipment on the rise, we are increasing our investment to better support this expanding customer segment.”

Support for U.S. Manufacturing and Advanced Roles

The new Sanford facility is expected to reinforce Caterpillar’s U.S. manufacturing footprint. The project is planned to create roles tied to automation, robotics, digital manufacturing and production systems, aligning the site with advanced production technologies.

Rising Orders Driven by Data Center Buildout

Over the last few quarters, Caterpillar has experienced a pickup in orders for construction equipment. The company attributed this trend to a nationwide buildout of data centers, as well as demand for backup power equipment required for those facilities.

Planned Investment Overview