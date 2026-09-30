Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Stock Market News » Caterpillar Invests $1B in North Carolina Facility

Caterpillar Invests $1B in North Carolina Facility

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Caterpillar plans to invest about $1 billion in North Carolina to expand manufacturing capacity for its compact equipment business.
  • The company intends to build a new manufacturing facility in Sanford, North Carolina, focused on compact track loaders and telehandlers.
  • The planned expansion is expected to support U.S. manufacturing operations and add roles in automation, robotics, digital manufacturing and production systems.

Expansion Focused on Compact Equipment

On Sept 30, Caterpillar said it plans to invest about $1 billion in North Carolina to increase manufacturing capacity for its compact equipment operations in response to growing customer demand.

As part of this initiative, the company intends to construct a new manufacturing plant in Sanford, North Carolina. The facility is designed to expand production of compact track loaders and telehandlers.

Strategic Role of Compact Track Loaders and Telehandlers

Caterpillar highlighted that compact track loaders and telehandlers are deployed in multiple sectors, including construction, landscaping, agriculture and material handling. The planned capacity increase is aimed at helping the company keep pace with demand across these end markets.

Rod Shurman, Caterpillar Construction Industries Group President, said, “With demand for compact equipment on the rise, we are increasing our investment to better support this expanding customer segment.”

Support for U.S. Manufacturing and Advanced Roles

The new Sanford facility is expected to reinforce Caterpillar’s U.S. manufacturing footprint. The project is planned to create roles tied to automation, robotics, digital manufacturing and production systems, aligning the site with advanced production technologies.

Rising Orders Driven by Data Center Buildout

Over the last few quarters, Caterpillar has experienced a pickup in orders for construction equipment. The company attributed this trend to a nationwide buildout of data centers, as well as demand for backup power equipment required for those facilities.

Planned Investment Overview

ItemDetail
Total planned investmentAbout $1 billion
LocationNorth Carolina, including a new facility in Sanford
Primary productsCompact track loaders and telehandlers
Targeted sectorsConstruction, landscaping, agriculture, material handling
Expected rolesAutomation, robotics, digital manufacturing, production systems
TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News