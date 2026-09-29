Legrand Shares Jump as Group Raises Long-Term Targets

Key Moments

Legrand SA stock climbed 6.4% to €143.45 after the company raised its 2030 revenue and growth ambitions at its 2026 Capital Markets Day in Singapore.

Management increased its 2030 revenue goal to €16–18 billion and nearly doubled its 2027–2030 organic growth target to 6–8% per year, driven by stronger-than-expected data center demand.

The group now aims for an average adjusted operating margin of 21–22% through 2030, above the roughly 20% level communicated at its prior investor day in London in September 2024.

Upgraded Strategic Plan Fuels Stock Rally

Legrand SA (EPA:LEGD) saw its share price surge 6.4% to €143.45 after the company unveiled a significantly more ambitious medium-term outlook at its 2026 Capital Markets Day. The event took place in Singapore alongside Data Centre World Asia and featured a substantial reset of the group’s financial objectives.

Management increased its 2030 revenue ambition to a range of €16–18 billion, up from the earlier target of €15 billion. At the same time, the company raised its guidance for organic sales growth in the 2027–2030 period to 6–8% per year, nearly double its previous 3–5% objective. The revision was attributed to data center demand that has persistently exceeded internal projections.

Margin Targets and Data Center Momentum

Alongside higher growth expectations, Legrand also strengthened its profitability goals. The group now targets an average adjusted operating margin of 21–22% of revenue through 2030, compared with the roughly 20% objective communicated at its prior investor day held in London in September 2024.

The updated guidance builds on what the company describes as an already solid fundamental trajectory. Data center activities are now expected to exceed €3 billion in revenue in 2026 and to represent more than 32% of total group sales. The company positioned AI-driven infrastructure expansion as a key structural driver underpinning this growth.

Metric Previous Target New Target / Status Timing / Context 2030 revenue ambition €15 billion €16–18 billion Announced at 2026 Capital Markets Day Organic sales growth (per year) 3–5% 6–8% For 2027–2030 period Average adjusted operating margin Roughly 20% of revenue 21–22% of revenue Through 2030 Data center revenue Not specified previously More than €3 billion in 2026 Over 32% of group sales

Analyst Positioning and Market Backdrop

Analyst sentiment going into the event was described as constructive. Jefferies had a price target of €168 on Legrand shares, while Deutsche Bank had recently raised its recommendation on the stock to Buy with a €160 target.

The broader equity environment did not contribute meaningfully to the move. The CAC 40 was effectively flat in early trading, and major U.S. indices also traded sideways. The muted backdrop indicated that the sharp advance in Legrand’s share price was driven by company-specific developments rather than wider macro or sector trends.

Key sector peers such as Schneider Electric and Siemens were cited as operating in related markets, but no similar strategic updates were identified from these competitors on the day of Legrand’s announcement.

Share Price Reactions and Trading Range Impact

The combination of a prominent investor event, significantly upgraded long-term financial targets, and a data center growth story tied to the AI infrastructure cycle triggered one of Legrand’s strongest single-day performances in recent memory. The stock’s jump moved it decisively out of its recent trading range and pushed it toward the higher end of its 52-week band.