Aldi Invests £900M to Expand UK Stores and Logistics

Key Moments

Aldi plans to invest a record £900 million in 2027 to open 40 new UK stores and enhance its distribution network.

Turnover in the year to Dec. 31 rose 5% to £19 billion, while operating profit was broadly unchanged at £432.9 million.

Sales growth has slowed, with sales up 0.7% in the 12 weeks to Sept. 6, as Aldi accelerates price cuts and expansion efforts.

Investment Plan and Store Expansion

Investing.com — Aldi announced on Monday that it intends to deploy a record £900 million in 2027 to support its United Kingdom growth strategy, funding 40 additional stores and further developing its distribution infrastructure. The commitment comes despite slower sales momentum and operating profit that remained largely flat.

The discount grocer, which currently operates 1,092 stores across the UK, stated that the planned £900 million will finance both the 40 new outlets and ongoing improvements to its logistics network. As part of its near-term rollout, Aldi said it will open 30 stores over the next 10 weeks, including new locations in Dumbarton, Newport and Willesden in London.

Recent Financial Performance

For the year to Dec. 31, Aldi reported that turnover increased 5% to £19 billion. Operating profit was little changed at £432.9 million, as the company stepped up investment in pricing, infrastructure and staff wages.

More recently, sales growth has moderated. According to Worldpanel data cited by Aldi, sales rose 0.7% in the 12 weeks to Sept. 6. The retailer did not provide like-for-like sales figures for the year.

Expansion Targets and Market Positioning

Aldi outlined a longer-term goal of expanding its UK estate to 1,500 stores. The company said its site strategy is centered on areas with limited existing retail options or competition, positioning the rollout as part of an effort to serve communities with restricted access to affordable food.

The retailer described the growth plan as a key element of a broader initiative to reach communities it views as being cut off from low-cost grocery options.

Focus on Food Affordability and Pricing

Aldi said the new investment forms part of a wider response to the challenge of food affordability in Britain as inflation continues to rise. The company plans to keep reducing prices across its product range in the run-up to Christmas, building on the £340 million it has already spent this year on price cuts covering more than 1,000 items.

The company linked its record sales in 2025 to “more customers buying more products in more stores”, attributing this to its “relentless focus on simple, everyday low prices”.

Management Commentary and Strategy

“The cost of food remains one of the biggest pressures on households across the country,” UK CEO Giles Hurley said.

“Recent droughts at home and events overseas have highlighted just how fragile our food system is and why food security must be a long-term national priority.”

Hurley said the retailer is pursuing several initiatives to improve food affordability, including lowering prices on everyday essentials, entering long-term agreements with suppliers to support increased domestic production, and widening access to low-cost groceries through its store opening program.

Key Figures at a Glance