Soy Bids Rise as Midwest Rain Stalls Harvest Supply

Key Moments

Soybean processors in the western US Midwest have been paying steep short-term premiums for immediate deliveries as rain-delayed harvests restrict available supplies.

Some crush facilities have already reduced operations because they cannot secure enough soybeans, with impacts spilling over into soymeal futures pricing.

Heavy late-summer rainfall has left fields too wet to harvest in parts of Iowa and Indiana, delaying crop maturity and limiting farmers’ ability to capitalize on the cash price spike.

Processors Bid Aggressively as Spot Supplies Tighten

Soybean processors across the western US Midwest have been lifting cash bids sharply for prompt soybean deliveries as persistent rainfall slows the early harvest and keeps supplies tight. According to interviews with grain merchandisers and publicly available company data cited by Reuters, the constrained flow of soybeans has forced some crush plants to curtail production.

The scramble for available bushels has driven up local cash prices, creating an unexpected revenue boost for those farmers able to move either early-harvested soybeans or remaining old-crop inventories into the market.

US soybean processing capacity has expanded in recent years, driven largely by stronger demand from the biofuel sector. The USDA has projected that processors will crush a record 2.78 billion bushels of soybeans in the current crop year, supported by firm processing margins. However, analysts noted that some crushers have found it difficult to maintain operations this month as stocks from the previous harvest decline while the 2026 crop is slow to reach the pipeline.

Charlie Sernatinger, executive vice president of Marex, described the situation as “a ton of crush plants out there gasping for beans,” and pointed to the possibility of soybeans moving in from eastern regions to help fill the gap.

Weather-Driven Harvest Delays Limit Farmer Participation

Many growers have not been able to take advantage of the recent spike in cash prices. Late-summer rainfall has left fields too wet for harvesting equipment and slowed the natural drying of the crop. Forecasts called for additional showers through the following week, further complicating harvest plans.

Iowa farmer Roger Cerven recently sold the last of his old-crop soybeans, transporting them more than 50 miles, despite elevated fuel costs, to Bunge’s soybean processing facility in Council Bluffs, Iowa. At that point, Bunge was paying a premium of 65 cents per bushel on delivered soybeans.

By Thursday, that premium had climbed to 85 cents per bushel for soybeans delivered through Saturday.

Cerven said the soybean crop in his Montgomery County fields in southwest Iowa remained weeks away from harvest readiness, even if the soil dried sufficiently. He added that neighboring farmers faced similar circumstances.

“I don’t know anyone who has soybeans to sell right now,” Cerven said.

Cash Market Spike Versus Last Year’s Pressure

The abrupt rise in cash soybean prices stands in stark contrast to conditions a year earlier, when local prices were subdued amid renewed US-China trade tensions and a pause in buying by the world’s largest soybean importer.

On Thursday, Cargill’s website showed the global agribusiness company bidding $1 per bushel over the Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures price for soybeans delivered to its Sioux City, Iowa, crushing plant on Thursday or Friday. That basis level translated into a flat cash price of $14.17-1/2 per bushel.

For Saturday deliveries, Cargill’s posted bid shifted to 15 cents below November futures, highlighting how aggressively buyers were targeting immediate nearby supplies rather than later arrivals.

Similar short-dated premiums were reported at soybean processing facilities in Iowa and Minnesota operated by Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM), cooperative CHS Inc, and Iowa-based Shell Rock Soy Processing.

Plant Slowdowns and Soymeal Futures Reaction

Some plants have already reduced their crushing activity, converting fewer whole soybeans into soymeal and soyoil, because they have been unable to source enough raw soybeans, according to two grain merchandisers interviewed by Reuters.

As a consequence of these supply constraints, merchandisers said that Cargill plants in Cedar Rapids, Iowa Falls, and Sioux City, Iowa, did not post soymeal offers due to a lack of available product.

Tightness in the physical soybean and soymeal markets has been reflected on the futures side as well. On Thursday, CBOT October soymeal futures surged to a life-of-contract high and moved to an uncommon inverse, trading at a premium to December soymeal futures for the first time in more than two years.

Officials from Shell Rock Soy Processing declined to comment on Thursday. Cargill, CHS, and ADM could not immediately be reached for comment.

Regional Impact Across the Midwest

Processing plants in the central and eastern Midwest have also been grappling with harvest delays, prompting some facilities to raise bids to attract bushels.

Bunge Global SA’s soybean plant in Decatur, Indiana, increased its bid by 20 cents on Thursday, to 25 cents over November futures, for soybeans delivered by Friday. Bunge could not be reached for comment.

Excessive rainfall across central Indiana has saturated fields and kept farmers from getting into their crops. Local corn and soybean growers have reported that heavy August rains left fields heavily saturated, slowing the natural drying process and pushing back crop maturity by several weeks.

Snapshot of Select Cash Soybean and Soymeal Market Moves