Oracle Moves to Limit Risk on Flagship AI Data Center

Key Moments

Oracle Corp. issued a force majeure notice on its “Project Jupiter” AI data center contract with a Blue Owl Capital Inc. unit to potentially halt payments if a 2028 launch is missed.

Shares of Oracle Corp., Blue Owl Capital Inc., and Bloom Energy fell 4%, 4%, and 6%, respectively, following the report on the New Mexico project’s challenges.

The $165 billion “Project Jupiter” campus depends on a delayed 17-mile natural gas pipeline, leaving its planned 2.45-gigawatt power setup at risk.

Oracle Seeks Contract Protection on New Mexico AI Hub

According to a report from Bloomberg, Oracle Corp. has taken steps to protect itself from growing financial exposure tied to its large-scale artificial intelligence data center initiative in New Mexico, known as “Project Jupiter.” Confronted with intensifying local pushback and regulatory obstacles, the company has delivered a force majeure notice to the project’s developer, a unit of Blue Owl Capital Inc. The move is aimed at allowing Oracle to suspend certain payments if the facility does not achieve its planned 2028 launch date.

The Bloomberg report underscores how tensions are rising between the rapid expansion of AI-related infrastructure and regional environmental constraints. These developments have unsettled investors and put direct pressure on several companies tied to the project’s build-out.

Market Reaction: Key Stocks Under Pressure

The publication of the report sparked a sharp selloff in names closely linked to Project Jupiter in southern New Mexico.

Company Role in Project Share Price Move Oracle Corp. AI data center owner and anchor tenant -4% Blue Owl Capital Inc. Owner of developer Stack Infrastructure -4% Bloom Energy Alternative power technology provider -6%

Oracle Corp. declined 4% as investors evaluated the implications of possible project delays and the associated risks to the company’s AI capacity strategy. Blue Owl Capital Inc., which owns project developer Stack Infrastructure, also saw its shares fall 4%. Bloom Energy, expected to play a central role in powering the site, dropped 6%, reflecting market concern over its exposure to the project.

“Project Jupiter” at the Center of U.S. AI Infrastructure Plans

Project Jupiter, a large campus in southern New Mexico, is a pivotal element in the larger Stargate AI infrastructure framework. The initiative was introduced with significant public attention by President Donald Trump, together with leaders from Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank Group, and was characterized as an unparalleled push to reinforce U.S. technology leadership.

The campus is designed to support 2.45 gigawatts of power, described as enough capacity to supply approximately 1.8 million homes. With an estimated cost of $165 billion, the project illustrates the extraordinary scale demanded by contemporary AI compute requirements. However, nearly two years after the concept was unveiled, the plan has run into serious constraints related to resource availability in a dry, water-scarce environment.

Bloom Energy’s Role and the Power Supply Challenge

Bloom Energy’s 6% share price drop reflects the company’s substantial dependence on the success of Project Jupiter. Oracle partnered with Bloom to deploy solid oxide fuel cells to provide the planned 2.45-gigawatt power capacity for the site. These fuel cells generate electricity through an electrochemical process and require very little water, a key benefit for data center operations in New Mexico’s arid conditions.

While this setup addresses water usage concerns, the technology still needs a continuous flow of natural gas. That dependency has emerged as a critical vulnerability for Project Jupiter.

The data center’s power design relies on the completion of a 17-mile natural gas pipeline called the “Green Chile Project,” operated by Energy Transfer LP. This pipeline has been pushed back from its original target date of August 2026 to February 2027. The delay follows repeated refusals by the New Mexico State Land Office to grant right-of-way permits across state trust lands. The Commissioner of Public Lands and local environmental organizations have raised objections, citing climate concerns and pressures on local resources.

Without this pipeline in place, the Bloom Energy fuel cells cannot function, effectively leaving the campus without a practical power source.

Force Majeure Raises Questions Over Project Viability

Companies typically invoke force majeure provisions to pause contractual obligations when unexpected and unavoidable events disrupt project execution. Oracle has stated that it is employing this clause as a precaution. The company maintains that Project Jupiter remains on our planned schedule , but the legal positioning underscores significant unease regarding the project’s long-term prospects.

Even if Oracle secures some financial relief from Blue Owl Capital’s development unit, the dispute risks unsettling the institutions financing the infrastructure effort. On a wider level, Project Jupiter is emerging as a prominent example of the intensifying political and environmental resistance facing the rapid expansion of AI data centers. The situation illustrates that, in the current AI era, obtaining funding and advanced computing hardware is only part of the challenge; navigating regulatory, environmental, and local community constraints is increasingly just as critical.