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Home » Commodities News » Oil Squeeze Tightens as Middle East Risks Boost WTI

Oil Squeeze Tightens as Middle East Risks Boost WTI

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Escalating US-Iran tensions and renewed attacks in the Strait of Hormuz tightened physical oil markets, reflected in record premiums at Cushing.
  • Brent crude climbed 3.9% to USD103, as supply concerns outweighed the impact of Saudi Arabia’s partial pipeline restart.
  • Five-year US Treasury yields briefly broke above 5%, underscoring an increasingly strong positive correlation with Brent prices.

Geopolitical Stress Intensifies Physical Oil Tightness

Commerzbank analysts report that rising US-Iran frictions and additional attacks in the Strait of Hormuz have further strained physical oil markets. They highlight that record premiums at the Cushing, Oklahoma storage hub indicate robust demand for prompt supplies and a high degree of tightness in the physical market.

The renewed security risks in a key maritime chokepoint are described as adding to war-related pressures already weighing on the energy complex. According to the analysts, traders have been willing to pay unprecedented levels for immediate barrels, reflecting market anxiety over near-term availability.

Limited Relief from Saudi Pipeline Restart

The report notes that Saudi Arabia has taken steps to restart flows through a key pipeline, offering some counterweight to mounting supply concerns. However, this move is characterized as providing only partial relief, insufficient to offset broader geopolitical and logistical stresses affecting global crude flows.

Against this backdrop, price action in benchmark crude has remained firmly supported. As described in the analysis, “Brent crude oil prices surged 3.9% to USD103, as fresh attacks in the Strait of Hormuz and physical market tightness offset Saudi Arabia’s partial pipeline restoration.”

Policy Signals on US Diesel Exports

The analysts also point to developments on the policy front. “President Trump said he has encouraged his advisers to support a ban on US diesel exports, citing the wars in Iran and Ukraine as drivers of record diesel prices, though the administration’s position on the ban remained in flux during the session.”

This potential policy shift is referenced in the context of already elevated refined product prices and heightened sensitivity to supply disruptions, reinforcing the perception of an increasingly fragile energy balance.

Bonds and Crude Move in Lockstep

Beyond commodities, the report emphasizes notable moves in US fixed income markets. “Five-year Treasury yields also jumped 17bp and crossed above 5%, the highest in nearly two decades, with their correlation with Brent prices jumping to the most positive level since 1989.”

This alignment between oil and rates markets is cited as evidence that energy price dynamics are closely intertwined with broader macro and financial conditions, rather than operating in isolation.

Market Metrics at a Glance

IndicatorMove / LevelContext
Brent crude oil+3.9% to USD103Driven by Strait of Hormuz attacks and physical tightness, despite Saudi pipeline restart
Cushing premiumsRecord levelsSignal strong demand for immediate physical supply
Five-year US Treasury yield+17bp; crossed above 5%Described as the highest level in nearly two decades and strongly correlated with Brent
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