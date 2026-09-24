Eli Lilly Wins FDA Approval for Once-Weekly Onswik

Key Moments

Eli Lilly received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for Onswik, a once-weekly basal insulin for adults with type 2 diabetes.

The company plans to introduce the Onswik KwikPen to the U.S. market in the coming months.

Onswik will be offered in two concentrations: 500 units/mL and 1,000 units/mL.

Regulatory Approval

Eli Lilly has obtained approval from the Food and Drug Administration for Onswik, a once-weekly basal insulin intended for the treatment of adults with type 2 diabetes.

Product Launch and Formulations

According to the company, the Onswik KwikPen is expected to become available in the United States in the coming months. The product will be offered in two distinct concentrations to support dosing flexibility.