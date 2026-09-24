Dollar General Stock Up Premarket on Upgrade, Delivery

Key Moments

Dollar General stock climbed 1.6% in pre-market trading after HSBC raised its rating to Buy from Hold and increased its price target to $160 from $125.

HSBC highlighted second-quarter revenue growth of 5.2% and a 3.5% rise in comparable sales, supported by higher traffic and larger basket sizes.

A newly announced same-day delivery partnership with Instacart is set to expand from a 7,000-store pilot to about 20,000 locations in 48 states by fall.

Analyst Upgrade Drives Pre-Market Strength

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) traded higher in pre-open activity, rising 1.6% after HSBC shifted its stance on the discount retailer to Buy from Hold and lifted its price target to $160 from $125. The bank cited growing proof that Dollar General’s multi-year turnaround efforts are beginning to deliver meaningful results.

HSBC analyst Joe Thomas pointed to the company’s second-quarter performance, which featured 5.2% revenue growth and a 3.5% increase in comparable sales. Both higher customer traffic and bigger average basket sizes contributed to the improvement, leading Thomas to conclude that “Dollar General’s recovery is moving from promise to delivery.”

Instacart Partnership Expands Digital Reach

Adding to the positive sentiment, Dollar General and Instacart unveiled a same-day delivery collaboration on Wednesday, September 23. The initial phase will cover roughly 7,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf locations across six states, with plans to extend the service to approximately 20,000 stores in 48 states by fall.

The arrangement significantly broadens Dollar General’s digital distribution footprint, enabling customers to receive orders in as little as one hour via the Instacart app and website.

Improved Guidance and Buybacks Support Bullish View

HSBC also underscored management’s decision to raise full-year earnings guidance and to resume the company’s share repurchase program earlier than expected. Both moves are seen as reinforcing the constructive outlook on the stock.

Factor Detail HSBC Rating Change Upgraded to Buy from Hold HSBC Price Target Raised to $160 from $125 Q2 Revenue Growth 5.2% Q2 Comparable Sales Growth 3.5% Instacart Pilot Coverage ~7,000 Dollar General and pOpshelf stores in six states Planned Expansion ~20,000 stores in 48 states by fall Delivery Speed As little as one hour 52-week High $158.23

Outperformance Amid Broader Market Weakness

The stock’s pre-market advance came even as major U.S. equity benchmarks were under pressure. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, the Dow Jones slipped 0.3%, and the Nasdaq fell 1.0%. Dollar General’s rise against this backdrop indicates that company-specific developments, notably the HSBC upgrade, were the main catalysts for its relative strength within the discount retail group.

Valuation Context and Recovery Potential

Despite the latest move higher, Dollar General shares remain below their 52-week peak of $158.23. The combination of a prominent analyst re-rating with a significantly higher price target and a strategically important same-day delivery initiative announced the prior evening helped propel the stock in pre-market trading, even as the broader market declined. This positioning suggests that analysts continue to see scope for further recovery if the current operational momentum continues.