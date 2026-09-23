Key Moments

EUR/GBP trades at 0.8580 after rebounding from 0.8568, holding near the midpoint of its recent range.

Eurozone PMIs are projected to point to steady or slightly stronger expansion, while UK PMIs are expected to ease but remain in growth territory.

Lower Brent prices around $95.00 a barrel and expectations of further ECB tightening are lending support to the Euro.

EUR/GBP Holds Firmer Ahead of Eurozone and UK PMIs

The Euro (EUR) is advancing modestly against the British Pound (GBP) for a second straight session, with trading conditions described as subdued as market participants await a fresh round of Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) releases from both the Eurozone and the United Kingdom. EUR/GBP is quoted at 0.8580 at the time of writing, following a recovery from 0.8568 recorded on Tuesday, and remains near the midpoint of its recent trading corridor.

Investors are positioning around preliminary PMI figures from the Eurozone due later in the European session. These data points are expected to offer an updated snapshot of business conditions in both services and manufacturing across the bloc.

Eurozone Activity Seen Stable to Slightly Higher

Consensus projections for the Eurozone’s preliminary HCOB PMI for September anticipate a marginal uptick in services activity, with the index expected to edge up to 51.7 from 51.6 in August. The manufacturing PMI is forecast to remain unchanged at 52.7, signaling what is described as a moderate expansion in the region’s industrial sector.

Prior to the Eurozone-wide release, attention is on German PMIs. Forecasts point to robust manufacturing growth and a modest improvement in services activity. The services sector in Germany is seen emerging from a period in which it is described as having stalled in August, following five consecutive months of contraction.

UK PMIs Expected to Ease but Stay in Expansion

On the UK side, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI is expected to soften to 51.4 from 51.7 in August. The Services PMI is projected to slip to 52.0 from 52.5 in the prior month. Both readings, if realized, would remain above the 50.0 threshold that separates expansion from contraction, indicating what is characterized as a mild expansion in UK business activity.

Policy Divergence and Oil Prices Bolster the Euro

The Euro is drawing additional support from a retreat in global Oil prices. Brent crude has fallen to $95.00 per barrel, more than $10 below last week’s peak, offering some relief to Eurozone economies that depend heavily on Oil imports.

Monetary policy expectations are also underpinning the common currency. The European Central Bank (ECB) raised interest rates for the second time this year in September and signaled it could tighten further if inflation remains elevated. This stance has been constructive for the Euro.

In contrast, the Bank of England opted to keep rates unchanged last week. However, three members of the policy committee backed a 25-basis-point increase, and Governor Andrew Bailey indicated that additional tightening remains possible. This has helped limit downside pressure on the Pound, despite the pause in rate hikes.

Political and Fiscal Risks Weigh on Euro Sentiment

Despite recent support from commodities and policy expectations, some Euro buyers remain cautious amid political and fiscal concerns in the Eurozone. The political outlook in Germany is described as uncertain, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz facing questions following what are characterized as disastrous outcomes in state elections last weekend.

Additionally, France’s public debt has reached its highest level since 1978. This development is drawing scrutiny from rating agencies and is portrayed as a risk that could escalate into a broader credit crisis if left unchecked.

Key PMI Indicators and Release Details

Indicator Region Next Release Frequency Consensus Previous Source HCOB Services PMI Eurozone Wed Sep 23, 2026 08:00 (Prel) Monthly 51.7 51.6 S&P Global S&P Global Manufacturing PMI United Kingdom Wed Sep 23, 2026 08:30 (Prel) Monthly 51.4 51.7 S&P Global

HCOB Services PMI – Eurozone

The Services Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global and Hamburg Commercial Bank (HCOB), is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the Eurozone services sector. As the services sector dominates a large part of the economy, the Services PMI is an important indicator gauging the state of overall economic conditions. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies from the services sector. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the services economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Euro (EUR). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among services providers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for EUR.

S&P Global Manufacturing PMI – United Kingdom

The Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI), released on a monthly basis by S&P Global, is a leading indicator gauging business activity in the UK’s manufacturing sector. The data is derived from surveys of senior executives at private-sector companies. Survey responses reflect the change, if any, in the current month compared to the previous month and can anticipate changing trends in official data series such as Gross Domestic Product (GDP), industrial production, employment and inflation. The index varies between 0 and 100, with levels of 50.0 signaling no change over the previous month. A reading above 50 indicates that the manufacturing economy is generally expanding, a bullish sign for the Pound Sterling (GBP). Meanwhile, a reading below 50 signals that activity among goods producers is generally declining, which is seen as bearish for GBP.