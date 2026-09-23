ADA Rallies as Derivatives and On-Chain Metrics Align

Key Moments

Cardano (ADA) trades above $0.262 on Wednesday after climbing more than 14% so far this week, extending its recent advance.

Open interest has risen to 2.37 billion ADA and funding rates reached 0.010%, indicating a bullish tilt in derivatives markets.

Large holders accumulating ADA and price trading well above key EMAs support an upside bias, although overbought indicators and overheating signals warrant caution.

Derivatives Metrics Signal Strengthening Bullish Momentum

Cardano (ADA) continues to build on recent gains, with the token trading above $0.262 on Wednesday after advancing more than 14% so far this week. The move higher is being underpinned by rising open interest, positive funding rates, and evidence of accumulation by large holders, all of which contribute to a constructive outlook as long as buying interest persists.

Data from CoinGlass show that open interest (OI) in Cardano derivatives across exchanges has increased notably since mid-September. As of Wednesday, outstanding contracts stand at 2.37 billion ADA coins. The combination of climbing prices and higher OI suggests that fresh long positions are being established, reinforcing a bullish stance and leaving room for additional upside if momentum is sustained.

Funding dynamics have shifted in favor of the bulls as well. Cardano’s funding rate turned positive on September 17 and has since risen to 0.010% on Wednesday. This indicates that traders holding long positions are paying those who are short, a structure typically associated with a market leaning toward the upside and reflecting optimism around ADA’s near-term prospects.

Whale Activity Points to Net Accumulation

On-chain distribution data adds another layer of support to the bullish narrative. According to Santiment’s Supply Distribution metrics, certain large-wallet investors – often referred to as whales – have been adding to their ADA holdings.

The data indicate that addresses holding between 10 million and 100 million ADA tokens (blue line) have accumulated 140 million tokens since Saturday. Over the same period, holders in the 100,000 to 1 million token range (red line) and the 1 million to 10 million token cohort (yellow line) have reduced their balances by a combined 30 million tokens. Overall, increased exposure among the largest holders has more than offset selling from mid-sized and smaller whale groups, resulting in a mixed yet broadly supportive accumulation pattern for Cardano.

Overheating and Cautious Signals Emerge

Despite the constructive backdrop, not all indicators are unequivocally bullish. Summary data from CryptoQuant point to a more cautious stance. While Cardano’s futures markets highlight sizable whale orders, they also show sell-side dominance and signs of overheating following the strong upside move.

Spot markets are reflecting similar overheating conditions, even as several other metrics remain neutral. This combination suggests that, although price action favors the bulls, sentiment among ADA traders is tilting toward mildly bearish or at least cautious, with participants watching for the possibility of a short-term pullback or consolidation.

Technical Picture: Upside Bias Toward $0.300, But Overbought

From a technical perspective, ADA’s price structure has improved materially. Cardano is changing hands at $0.262 on Wednesday, holding its more than 14% weekly advance. The token is trading above a cluster of short- and medium-term Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) in the $0.205 to $0.209 region, and remains well above the 200-day EMA at $0.239. This alignment of moving averages underscores a favorable near-term trend.

A sustained break and hold above the prior trendline pivot near $0.192 has further reinforced the transition to a more constructive technical setup. However, momentum gauges are flashing overextended conditions. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) sits at 73, indicating overbought territory, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains above zero with a positive reading. Together, these suggest that bullish momentum is strong but increasingly stretched.

Key Technical Levels to Watch

Market participants are monitoring several important price levels that could shape ADA’s next move. On the downside, the initial support area is located near the recent breakout zone around $0.245. Below that, the 200-day EMA at $0.239 and an adjacent horizontal level at $0.236 are expected to attract dip-buying interest if a corrective phase unfolds.

If selling pressure deepens, further downside could bring the 50-day EMA at $0.208 and the 100-day EMA at $0.205 into view, ahead of the previous trendline break level at $0.1928. These areas may act as subsequent support zones in the event of a larger retracement.

On the topside, the next notable resistance is the horizontal band near $0.299. Given the current overbought readings, this region could become a focal point for profit-taking, potentially slowing or temporarily capping the rally if ADA reaches that area.