NVIDIA Near Breakout Zone as Growth Meets Chart Setup

Key Moments

NVIDIA trades at $224.82, pressing short-term resistance around $226.41 with tightly aligned moving averages supporting price.

Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue reached $96.2 billion with Data Center sales at $89 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $2.22, alongside fiscal 2028 revenue guidance of approximately 70% growth.

Analysts’ average 12-month target sits near $324, while the lowest target of $218 is close to current support, framing a defined risk-reward profile.

AI-Fueled Growth Confronts a Compressed Price Range

NVIDIA shares trade at $224.82 this Monday morning, up nearly 2% over the last 24 hours and trading just under a key short-term barrier at $226.41. The current action is not random volatility; it reflects a narrowing price range ahead of a potential larger move, backed by a fundamental profile that stands out across the large-cap universe.

Recent financial results underscore that backdrop. Q2 fiscal 2027 revenue came in at $96.2 billion, an increase of 106% year over year, with Data Center revenue jumping 117% to $89 billion. Non-GAAP earnings per share were $2.22, up from $1.01 a year earlier, reflecting an earnings increase of more than 120%.

On the earnings call, CEO Jensen Huang stated, “Compute is revenue,” highlighting the company’s vertically integrated model and high-margin profile, with chips leaving the factory and gross margins of about 75% flowing back in. Management also issued, for the first time, full-year revenue guidance for fiscal 2028, calling for approximately 70% growth. That implies revenue in the $690 to $700 billion range, more than $100 billion above prior Street expectations. NVIDIA emphasized that this outlook is limited by supply rather than demand, noting that customers are seeking more capacity than the company can currently deliver.

For Blockchain.news readers tracking institutional equity flows, this leaves a striking picture: a company valued at $5.3 trillion in market capitalization, still delivering earnings growth above 124% and pointing to revenue nearly doubling consensus estimates for the following year. The open question is not the strength of the business, but how the stock behaves at $224 when Wall Street expectations are oriented around levels closer to $325.

Technical Framework: Supportive Trend, Neutral Momentum

From a technical perspective, the share price is holding above all primary moving averages. The 7-day simple moving average (SMA) is at $220.06, the 20-day SMA at $222.57, and the 50-day SMA at $220.86. Shorter-term exponential moving averages are clustering around $220.70. This compressed grouping of moving averages beneath the current price represents a constructive short-term configuration, with buyers repeatedly defending the 20-day SMA on attempts to fade the post-earnings rally from August.

However, momentum indicators introduce caution. The MACD histogram has flattened at zero, signaling a stall rather than an acceleration in momentum. When price trades above upward-sloping moving averages while MACD sits neutral, the market often stands at an inflection point. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 56.72 supports that view, firmly in mid-range territory, signifying neither overbought nor oversold conditions. The Stochastic %K at 63 is moving above the %D at 50, offering a mildly bullish near-term tilt, though the advantage is modest.

Bollinger Bands provide additional context. With the stock at $224.82, price is around the 59th percentile between the lower band at $210.41 and the upper band at $234.72. The upper band effectively outlines a near-term ceiling under typical volatility, leaving about $10 – or roughly 4.4% – of potential upside before pressing into statistically stretched territory on the daily timeframe. The average true range (ATR) at $4.14 suggests that a strong single session could cover nearly half of that remaining distance.

Key Levels: Resistance, Support, and Near-Term Battleground

Two resistance zones currently define the immediate technical battlefield. Initial resistance stands at $226.41, followed by stronger resistance at $227.99, both just $2 to $3 above the current spot price. A decisive break above both levels, accompanied by firm volume, would open the door to a potential move toward the upper Bollinger Band near $234.

On the downside, if the price fails to clear $226.41, focus returns to the pivot at $223.32, with immediate support at $221.74 potentially tested in short order. Below that, stronger support resides at $218.65, while the lower Bollinger Band at $210.41 defines the more bearish edge of the near-term technical range.

Derivatives Positioning: Bullish Tilt in Flows and Leverage

Derivatives and positioning indicators align with a constructive stance. Institutional exposure is reported at 67% long versus 33% short, suggesting that larger players are not broadly betting against the name. The taker buy/sell ratio of 1.26 points to more aggressive buyers than sellers in recent flow.

Funding rates are slightly positive at +0.016%, implying that long positions are paying a modest premium, but not at levels that indicate excessive speculative froth. Open interest has risen 0.84% over the last 24 hours to more than $157 million in notional terms, signaling fresh positions entering the market rather than a significant unwind or squeeze of existing longs.

Valuation: Growth-Adjusted Metrics vs. Execution Risk

On headline valuation, NVDA appears inexpensive relative to its growth trajectory. The trailing price-to-earnings multiple is around 27–28x, with the forward P/E easing to approximately 23–24x based on current consensus. The PEG ratio stands near 0.45, a level that traditionally indicates undervaluation when adjusting for growth. By contrast, the broader Technology sector is cited at a P/E near 77x, leaving NVIDIA trading at a fraction of that while still delivering 124% year-over-year earnings growth.

Profitability metrics are equally pronounced. Net profit margin is 63.66%, and return on equity is 117%. These figures resemble luxury-goods economics applied to a semiconductor and infrastructure franchise. Over the trailing twelve months, the company generated $127 billion in free cash flow, maintains a net cash position, and has $99 billion of authorized share repurchase capacity remaining. Balance sheet concerns do not feature prominently in any bearish narrative based on this data.