Bitcoin Bounce Faces Heavy Resistance Ahead of Bull Shift

Key Moments

Bitcoin has rallied nearly 33% from its July low of $57,800, but it is still trading about 40% below its all-time high.

The current bear phase has run for roughly 290 days under the 200-day SMA, with a 51.20% drawdown that is milder than prior major bear cycles.

On-chain metrics and institutional flows point to a bullish recovery that remains unconfirmed, with the 365-day moving average near $82,300 as a pivotal resistance level.

Market Structure: A Recovery Inside a Longer Bear Phase

Bitcoin (BTC) has rebounded strongly since sliding to a yearly low of $57,800 in July, advancing nearly 33% and posting gains in both July and August. Despite this two-month climb, BTC is still trading roughly 40% below its all-time high, leaving investors debating whether this is the start of a new bull leg or just a countertrend move within a broader bear-market framework.

This analysis reviews Bitcoin’s price structure, institutional participation, macro backdrop, and on-chain behavior to evaluate whether the recent move can develop into a durable uptrend.

Length and Depth of the Current Bear Cycle

The current bearish phase is defined as a period during which BTC trades below its 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) for at least 30 consecutive sessions. By that measure, this downturn has lasted around 290 days, with Bitcoin finally closing above the 200-day SMA in mid-August. That makes it the fourth-longest such episode among six bear cycles tracked since 2014.

From a drawdown perspective, CoinGecko data indicates that the present 51.20% decline from the all-time high to the July low is less severe than in earlier major bear markets. During the 2018-2019 correction associated with the Initial Coin Offering (ICO) boom and bust, BTC dropped 83.60%. Other large corrective phases also saw drawdowns above 74%. By contrast, the 2025-2026 retreat resembles the mid-cycle pullbacks observed in 2021, when Bitcoin sank 52.90%, rather than a complete cyclical breakdown.

The comparatively moderate retracement suggests a shift from a purely speculative environment toward one with deeper institutional involvement. A notable milestone in that transition was the launch of 11 US spot Bitcoin Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) in January 2024, which offered regulated, exchange-traded exposure to BTC for a broad range of investors.

Cycle / Event Approximate Drawdown from ATH 2018-2019 ICO bust 83.60% Other prior major bear markets >74% 2021 mid-cycle correction 52.90% Current 2025-2026 phase 51.20%

Macro Catalyst: Liquidity Shift From US Treasury Operations

After touching $57,800 on July 1, Bitcoin traded in a tight, uneasy range for more than a month, with market participants awaiting a new driver. That trigger unexpectedly came from the US Treasury in mid-August.

At that time, the Treasury disclosed that it would at least double the scale of certain debt buyback programs. This decision represents a structural change in liquidity conditions rather than a fleeting market event. Cryptocurrencies, which are particularly responsive to changes in global liquidity, reacted quickly.

When the US Treasury repurchases its own securities, it effectively returns cash to the financial system. Those funds often seek higher-yielding opportunities rather than remaining idle, potentially rotating out of perceived safe assets and into riskier ones, including digital assets. In this environment, Bitcoin tends to serve as an early indicator of liquidity shifts.

Following the Treasury’s announcement, BTC climbed nearly 25% in August, reaching $83,300.

Institutional Flows: ETFs and Corporate Accumulation

Data from SoSoValue indicates that institutional interest has improved compared with the heavy outflows seen earlier in 2026, although the rebound has been uneven. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded a robust recovery, posting $3.52 billion in net inflows in August, their strongest month of the year, and have seen modest continued inflows into September. This steady buying via ETF structures has helped absorb selling pressure and provided some price support.

In parallel, Strategy (MSTR), the Bitcoin treasury company led by Michael Saylor, has restarted accumulation. The firm purchased 4,603 BTC between August 24 and 30 for approximately $370 million, at an average cost of $80,318 per coin. This is Strategy’s first confirmed acquisition since late June and lifts its total holdings to 845,050 BTC.

The renewed buying suggests that Strategy may be returning to its long-standing pattern of aggressively adding BTC after a period of prioritizing liquidity. Because Strategy has historically been a consistent source of demand, a sustained resumption of its accumulation strategy could influence the broader BTC supply-demand landscape.

Institutional Indicator Recent Detail US spot Bitcoin ETFs $3.52 billion in net inflows in August; mild inflows so far in September Strategy (MSTR) August purchase 4,603 BTC for approximately $370 million Average purchase price $80,318 per BTC Total BTC holdings for Strategy 845,050 BTC

Seasonal and Policy Headwinds in September

Seasonality data points to a historically soft performance for BTC in September, with average losses near 3%. This month has opened amid overlapping macro and regulatory risks, including a setback to the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act and a more hawkish Federal Reserve stance.