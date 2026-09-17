US Backs Major Niger Uranium Project With $414M Facility

Key Moments

The US Development Finance Corp approved up to $414 million in debt financing for Global Atomic’s Dasa uranium project in Niger.

The investment comes as Niger is embroiled in a dispute with French state-backed miner Orano over key uranium assets and stockpiles.

Despite the financing, the project still faces serious security, political, and logistical challenges, including unstable transport routes.

Strategic US Financing for Niger Uranium

DAKAR, Sept 17 (Reuters) – The US government has authorized up to $414 million in funding for a uranium mining project in Niger, according to the project’s developer, in a move that sources described as a significant achievement for Washington two years after the West African country ordered all US troops to depart.

According to a statement issued by Global Atomic, the US Development Finance Corp (DFC) approved a debt facility for the company’s Dasa project. The Canadian miner characterizes Dasa as the highest-grade uranium deposit in Africa.

This financing has the potential to strengthen US access to a strategic uranium source at a moment when Niger – the world’s seventh-largest uranium producer – is in conflict with French state-backed miner Orano, which has historically been the dominant player in Niger’s uranium industry.

Diplomatic and Commercial Implications

People familiar with the situation view the financing decision as both a diplomatic and commercial advance for the United States. Relations with Niger deteriorated after a military government took power in a 2023 coup and subsequently directed US forces to exit the country in 2024. The new authorities in Niamey have instead turned to Russian paramilitary support for security.

Sources briefed on the initiative said the US ambassador pressed Washington to re-engage with Niger and support the Dasa project after the Trump administration entered office with a renewed focus on deal-making in Africa.

They said the project was identified as a chance to secure access to a key energy resource that might otherwise align with competing powers.

One source familiar with talks between Global Atomic and the DFC said that momentum shifted this summer when Chief Executive Stephen Roman went to Washington to address the remaining obstacles to approval.

The financing could also represent a rare positive development in US-Canada relations, which have been under pressure amid a trade conflict between the two countries.

Niger’s government did not respond to a request for comment.

Project Overview and Financing Structure

Project Developer Country Financier Facility Type Amount (up to) Dasa uranium project Global Atomic Niger US Development Finance Corp Debt facility $414 million

Security and Political Risks

Despite the DFC’s commitment, the project is exposed to major security and political uncertainties.

Over the past year, jihadist attacks have repeatedly targeted Niger’s authorities and security forces. Last month, mutinous soldiers struck a key military airbase and the presidency.

A source briefed on internal discussions said Global Atomic has been evaluating alternative export routes for uranium from the landlocked country, as existing transport corridors to coastal ports have become increasingly hazardous.

One option under consideration has been investing in a route running north through Algeria and across the Sahara Desert.

This summer, Algeria deployed aircraft to Niger to assist the government in responding to the most recent coup attempt, highlighting improving relations between the neighboring states.

Critical Minerals and the Orano Dispute

Uranium was added to the US critical minerals list last year, which has driven fresh interest in Niger’s uranium resources.

Those resources include uranium stockpiles that are entangled in a dispute between Niger’s government and Orano. The French state-backed company has initiated international arbitration after losing control of important mining assets in Niger.