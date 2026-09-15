Rocket Pharma Rallies as FDA Backs Key Danon Trial Plan

Key Moments

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) shares climbed 8% after securing FDA alignment on the pivotal Phase 2 trial design for RP-A501 in Danon disease.

The FDA endorsed a 12-patient pivotal efficacy population at a recalibrated RP-A501 dose of 3.8 × 10¹³ genome copies per kilogram and confirmed 12-month co-primary endpoints intended to support potential accelerated approval.

Rocket expects to finish dosing the remaining nine patients in the pivotal study by mid-2027 and plans a detailed program update on October 6, 2026.

FDA Alignment Lifts Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock

Investing.com — Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) saw its share price advance 8% on Tuesday after the company reported that it had reached alignment with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on the pivotal Phase 2 clinical trial of RP-A501 for Danon disease.

Regulatory Agreement on Pivotal Trial Design

The FDA confirmed that the pivotal efficacy dataset will consist of 12 patients, incorporating the first three individuals treated under Rocket’s modified protocol. The regulator also agreed that enrollment and dosing can proceed at the recalibrated RP-A501 dose level.

In addition, the agency validated the use of established 12-month co-primary endpoints that are intended to underpin a potential application for accelerated approval.

Initial Safety Review of Modified Protocol

The FDA evaluated preliminary safety findings from the first three patients treated using the modified protocol. Each of these patients had completed at least four weeks of follow-up and had been discharged after the observation period defined in the protocol.

According to the review, there has been no clinical or laboratory evidence of thrombotic microangiopathy or capillary leak syndrome in these patients.

Pivotal Study Design and Dosing Plans

The pivotal study will enroll 12 male patients who will receive RP-A501 at the recalibrated dose of 3.8 × 10¹³ genome copies per kilogram, administered as commercial-grade product. The initial three patients dosed at this recalibrated level are included within the 12-patient pivotal cohort, leaving nine more patients to be recruited and treated.

Rocket expects dosing of the remaining nine patients in this pivotal program to be completed by mid-2027.

Trial Component Details Pivotal efficacy population size 12 male patients RP-A501 dose 3.8 × 10¹³ genome copies per kilogram Patients already counted toward pivotal population 3 Remaining patients to enroll and treat 9 Primary assessment timing 12 months Co-primary endpoints Myocardial LAMP2 protein expression; 10% reduction from baseline in left ventricular mass index Expected completion of dosing for remaining patients By mid-2027

Endpoints and Assessment Framework

The primary evaluation of RP-A501 in this pivotal trial will occur at 12 months. Co-primary endpoints will consist of myocardial LAMP2 protein expression and a 10% reduction from baseline in left ventricular mass index.

Details of the Modified Protocol

The updated protocol includes a recalibrated RP-A501 dose and an adjusted immunomodulatory regimen. This regimen is composed of rituximab, sirolimus and corticosteroids. The modified approach also features tightened eligibility criteria, expanded safety monitoring and additional risk-mitigation procedures.

Upcoming Program Update

Rocket plans to deliver a comprehensive update on the Danon disease program via a virtual investor webinar on October 6, 2026.