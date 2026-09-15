GBP/JPY Bearish Bias Persists Ahead of BoE, BoJ Decisions

Key Moments

GBP/JPY traded near 209 on Tuesday, up 0.32%, but remained stuck in a tight range after this month’s sharp Japanese Yen rally.

The Bank of England is expected to keep its policy rate at 3.75% for a sixth straight meeting, with focus on the vote split after a prior 6-3 decision.

The pair stays roughly 3.50% lower so far this month, with a bearish technical setup persisting below clustered moving average and Fibonacci resistance levels.

Fundamental Drivers

GBP/JPY traded slightly higher on Tuesday as market participants positioned for upcoming monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan later this week. The cross pair remained constrained within a limited intraday range, following the pronounced advance in the Japanese Yen (JPY) earlier in the month. At the time of writing, GBP/JPY was quoted near 209, an increase of 0.32% on the session, but still reflecting a cautious mood ahead of the central bank events.

The near-term technical backdrop for the pair continues to lean bearish, with price action holding below key moving averages. Immediate downside support is located around 207, while the upside remains capped by the 209.32-211.79 band.

BoE Outlook and Sterling Implications

The Bank of England is broadly anticipated to maintain its benchmark interest rate at 3.75% for the sixth meeting in a row. With the headline decision largely priced in, investor attention is expected to concentrate on the distribution of votes among policymakers. At the previous meeting, the Monetary Policy Committee voted 6-3, with three members advocating a 25-basis-point (bps) rate increase in response to inflation risks associated with higher Oil prices.

Even if the policy rate is left unchanged, a more hawkish tilt in the vote split has the potential to underpin the British Pound (GBP). Elevated energy costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East continue to cloud the inflation trajectory, keeping markets positioned for the possibility of another rate hike in the coming months.

BoJ Expectations and Yen Dynamics

In contrast, market participants are described as fully confident that the Bank of Japan will lift interest rates for the second time this year, taking the policy rate to 1.25%. Anticipation that the BoJ might quicken the pace of policy tightening – rather than spacing moves roughly six months apart – helped trigger sharp gains in the Japanese Yen at the beginning of September.

GBP/JPY remains down by roughly 3.50% so far this month. The cross could encounter renewed selling pressure if the BoJ signals that further rate increases might be delivered more rapidly. Conversely, a more cautious stance from Japanese policymakers could open the door for GBP/JPY to claw back part of its recent declines.

Technical Picture: Bearish Structure Intact

From a daily chart perspective, GBP/JPY maintains a negative short-term configuration as it trades below a dense confluence of moving average and Fibonacci resistance zones. Momentum indicators highlight the fragile state of any rebound attempt. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has only seen a modest recovery from oversold levels near 33, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) remains in negative territory, and the Average Directional Index (ADX) near 38 indicates a strong prevailing downtrend.

On the upside, the first notable resistance is located at the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement at 209.32. Above that, a tight Fibonacci cluster between 210.69 (38.2%) and 211.79 (50.0%) could restrain any further advance. A more pronounced recovery would bring the 61.8% retracement at 212.90 and the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 213.11 into focus. The 214.47-214.92 region, which encompasses the 78.6% retracement along with the 100-day and 50-day SMAs, forms a robust resistance band. Only a clear and sustained break beyond this area would meaningfully diminish the existing bearish narrative.

On the downside, the recent swing low in the vicinity of 207 serves as immediate support. A decisive violation of this level would reinforce the bearish bias and open the way toward the 204.50 area, followed by the key psychological threshold at 200.