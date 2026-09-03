Sterling Edges Higher vs Dollar but Faces Policy Ceiling

Key Moments

GBP/USD trades around 1.3500 after two sessions of declines, supported by broad US Dollar weakness.

Middle East tensions, energy market shocks, and UK fiscal concerns limit Sterling’s upside despite expectations for a 25-basis-point Bank of England hike by year-end.

Fed communications keep the US central bank firmly in hawkish territory, with the FXS Fed Sentiment Index at 127.44 despite a modest pullback.

GBP/USD Supported by Softer Dollar Tone

GBP/USD is recovering after two consecutive days of losses, trading near 1.3500 during Thursday’s European session. The rebound comes as the US Dollar (USD) loses ground, pressured in part by a sharp advance in the Japanese Yen (JPY).

The JPY’s rapid appreciation has been driven by speculation that Japanese authorities conducted a rate check, a move viewed by markets as a possible precursor to direct foreign exchange intervention. This has weighed on the Greenback and provided a tailwind to the British Pound (GBP) against the USD.

US Labor Data and Fed Expectations

Additional pressure on the Dollar stems from weaker-than-expected US private-sector employment figures. ADP data for August showed an increase of only 38,000 jobs, undershooting expectations of 47,000. The softer print points to some cooling in the US labor market.

Despite this slowdown, market pricing still reflects roughly a two-thirds chance of a Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this month. Traders are focused on upcoming jobless claims and Friday’s broader payrolls report for clearer signals on the Fed’s policy path.

Risk Aversion and UK Fiscal Signaling Restrain Sterling

While the softer USD backdrop supports GBP/USD, Sterling’s gains appear constrained by a combination of global and domestic risks. Heightened risk aversion tied to renewed hostilities in the Middle East and associated energy market shocks is dampening appetite for risk-sensitive currencies, including the Pound.

On the domestic front, investors are digesting UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham’s remarks to the House of Commons. In his address, he emphasized fiscal discipline, debt reduction, and an accelerated budget timetable in an effort to cool market speculation around the fiscal outlook.

Despite these fiscal concerns, persistent UK shop-price inflation is keeping expectations intact that the Bank of England will implement a 25-basis-point interest rate increase before the end of the year.

Technical Picture: Range-Bound with Defined Levels

On the daily chart, GBP/USD is trading at 1.3500, marginally above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while the nine-day EMA acts as a near-term ceiling. This configuration leaves the pair in a short-term range-bound setup.

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is hovering near 47, indicating neutral momentum following a pullback from prior overbought conditions. At the same time, the FXS Fed Sentiment Index continues to trend lower, pointing to reduced external support for a sustained bullish extension in the pair.

Indicator Level / Status Implication Spot price (daily) 1.3500 Trading slightly above key medium-term support 9-day EMA (resistance) 1.3539 Initial topside barrier; close above would expose recent highs 50-day EMA (support) 1.3481 First downside support; break lower points to deeper correction 14-day RSI Near 47 Neutral momentum after retreat from overbought territory

On the upside, the first notable resistance level is the nine-day EMA at 1.3539. A decisive daily close above this level would pave the way for a move back toward recent highs on the chart. On the downside, immediate support is found at the 50-day EMA at 1.3481. A break below this area would tilt the bias toward a more pronounced corrective phase to lower levels on the daily timeframe.

Fed Communication: Yields, Inflation, and Policy Outlook

Recent commentary from Federal Reserve officials has added nuance to the policy narrative. New York Fed President John Williams delivered remarks that were assessed as somewhat more hawkish than usual, with the FXS Speechtracker assigning the speech a score of 6/10, slightly above the 5.9/10 historical average.

According to the speech assessment, Williams associated higher yields with a strong economy and solid investment demand rather than deteriorating inflation expectations. He underscored that yields serve as important policy information and noted that tariffs and the Middle East conflict are contributing to inflation running above target, while inflation expectations remain contained.

By highlighting a trajectory toward lower inflation alongside a resilient labor market, the comments conveyed confidence in the economic outlook while reiterating that “achieving 2% inflation in the foreseeable future remains job number one.”

Following these remarks, the FXS Fed Sentiment Index declined by 1.42 points to 127.44, signaling a modest easing in perceived hawkishness relative to prior readings. Nevertheless, with the index still significantly above the neutral threshold of 100, the Federal Reserve is judged to remain clearly in hawkish territory, a stance that suggests underlying support for the Dollar even as markets reassess the likely speed and magnitude of future rate hikes.