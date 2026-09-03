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Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/JPY Hovers Near Triangle Support as Momentum Weakens

EUR/JPY Hovers Near Triangle Support as Momentum Weakens

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/JPY traded near 183.00 during Asian hours, marking a second straight session of declines within a symmetrical triangle pattern.
  • The 14-day Relative Strength Index stands at 37.31, indicating fading downside momentum but no confirmed reversal.
  • Euro showed its greatest weakness against the Japanese Yen in today’s major FX performance table.

Technical Picture: Bearish Bias Within Consolidation

EUR/JPY extended its losing streak for a second consecutive session, changing hands around 183.00 during Asian trading on Thursday. The daily chart shows the cross continuing to trade inside a symmetrical triangle formation, pointing to an ongoing consolidation phase.

Despite the broader consolidation, the near-term tone remains negative, with EUR/JPY trading below both the nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs). These short- and medium-term EMAs are acting as overhead resistance, suggesting that any upward moves are likely to face selling interest. At the same time, the 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 37.31 is moving closer to oversold territory, indicating that bearish momentum is easing rather than decisively reversing.

Key Support and Downside Levels

The cross is currently probing immediate support at the lower edge of the symmetrical triangle, located around 182.90. A clear move below this boundary would reinforce the bearish outlook and could expose the area around the nine-month low at 179.37, which was registered on August 3.

Upside Barriers and Potential Rebound Zones

On the topside, the first notable resistance is aligned at the nine-day EMA, currently at 184.72. This level coincides closely with the 50-day EMA at 184.76, creating a compact resistance zone. Additional resistance is seen at the upper boundary of the symmetrical triangle, near 185.80. A break above that upper boundary would open the way for a potential move toward the all-time high of 187.95, which was reached on April 17.

EUR/JPY Daily Chart Context

EUR/JPY is effectively trapped between the lower and upper bounds of the symmetrical triangle, with the downside constrained by support around 182.90 and the upside capped by the cluster of EMAs and the triangle’s upper edge. The technical setup suggests traders are closely watching for a decisive breakout from this pattern to determine the next directional move.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table summarizes the percentage change of the Euro (EUR) versus major currencies today. According to the data, the Euro showed its largest relative weakness against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%-0.07%-0.62%-0.09%-0.02%-0.23%-0.13%
EUR0.07%0.00%-0.57%-0.07%0.07%-0.21%-0.06%
GBP0.07%-0.00%-0.55%-0.06%0.06%-0.19%-0.07%
JPY0.62%0.57%0.55%0.52%0.61%0.34%0.49%
CAD0.09%0.07%0.06%-0.52%0.08%-0.17%-0.04%
AUD0.02%-0.07%-0.06%-0.61%-0.08%-0.26%-0.10%
NZD0.23%0.21%0.19%-0.34%0.17%0.26%0.17%
CHF0.13%0.06%0.07%-0.49%0.04%0.10%-0.17%

The heat map above shows the percentage changes of major currencies relative to one another. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, choosing Euro (EUR) on the left and moving horizontally to the US Dollar (USD) column gives the percentage change for EUR (base)/USD (quote).

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