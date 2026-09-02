Dollar-Yen Near July Highs as Bulls Hold Control

Key Moments

USD/JPY traded just below 160.50 after reaching its highest level since July 31 during Wednesday’s Asian session.

Concerns over Japan’s fiscal position and the wide US-Japan rate differential continued to pressure the JPY and support USD strength.

Key technical levels cluster between 157.32 and 163.96, with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement at 160.64 acting as the first major resistance.

Dollar Retains Upper Hand as Yen Remains Under Pressure

USD/JPY advanced to a new high since July 31 on Wednesday, before stalling and consolidating below the 160.50 mark during the Asian session. The pair has been extending a one-month-old uptrend, with momentum staying in favor of the bulls even as fresh buying interest moderated.

The Japanese Yen continued to lag its major peers, weighed down by persistent worries over Japan’s public finances. A rise in domestic bond yields has heightened concerns about the cost of servicing the country’s substantial debt load, undermining JPY sentiment.

In contrast, the US Dollar has been supported by a move to a nearly three-week high. Oil-related inflation risks have strengthened expectations for a potential interest rate increase by the Federal Reserve in September, a view that has been reinforced by escalating tensions between the United States and Iran.

Rate Differential and Policy Expectations Shape Near-Term Outlook

The broad gap between US and Japanese interest rates continues to underpin the so-called JPY carry trade, offering a key tailwind for further USD/JPY upside in the near term. This rate advantage supports demand for funding in Yen and investing in higher-yielding US assets.

However, prospects that the Bank of Japan could move more quickly toward policy tightening are acting as a partial counterweight to further gains in the pair. Market participants are also exercising caution as they look ahead to the US Nonfarm Payrolls report scheduled for release on Friday, which could influence expectations for the Fed’s next steps.

Technical Picture: Bulls Maintain Control Above the 200-Period SMA

From a technical standpoint, price indicators continue to favor USD/JPY buyers. The Relative Strength Index is holding in the mid-60s, while the Moving Average Convergence Divergence line remains marginally above its signal level. Together, these signals point to ongoing positive momentum and suggest that underlying demand remains intact despite recent consolidation.

The pair is trading above the 200-period Simple Moving Average on the 4-hour chart, and appears to be attempting to build a base above this level. This configuration supports the view that the broader uptrend is still in place.

Key Fibonacci Levels: Support and Resistance Map

Price action is closely aligned with several important Fibonacci retracement levels derived from the sharp correction following a four-decade high. The 61.8% retracement at 160.64 is identified as the first notable resistance zone and could initially cap further gains.

A decisive move above 160.64 would put the 78.6% retracement at 162.10 in focus. Beyond that, the July swing high around 163.96 is seen as a more distant resistance area, where bullish momentum could begin to lose steam.

On the downside, the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement at 159.62 forms initial support and may offer a buffer if USD/JPY experiences a pullback. A deeper decline would bring the 38.2% retracement near 158.59 into view, followed by the 23.6% level around 157.32 as additional support.