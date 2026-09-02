Crypto Rally Pauses as BTC, ETH, XRP Momentum Cools

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $77,249 on Wednesday, holding above key EMAs despite early bearish momentum signals.

Ethereum (ETH) changes hands at $2,407 after rejection near $2,500, with MACD turning negative as the pullback extends.

XRP consolidates at $1.342 below its 200-day EMA at $1.350, leaving the broader bias neutral and the recovery at risk.

Bitcoin: Uptrend Intact but Momentum Softens

Bitcoin (BTC) remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading at $77,249 following a modest decline the previous day. The cryptocurrency still holds a constructive short-term outlook, with price comfortably above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs), which are grouped between roughly $69,300 and $72,400.

This upwardly aligned EMA structure continues to indicate that the broader bullish trend is intact. However, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator has rolled back toward its signal line and moved slightly below it, pointing to fading upside momentum. At the same time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has retreated from overbought territory, though it remains well above the neutral 50 level.

Bitcoin Technical Levels Price / Value Spot price (Wednesday) $77,249 200-day EMA (support) $72,365 50-day EMA (support) $70,295 100-day EMA (support) $69,232 Additional downside levels $66,500 and $62,300 Key resistance $85,000

On the downside, the first major cushion is the 200-day EMA around $72,365, followed by the 50-day EMA near $70,295 and the 100-day EMA around $69,232. If selling pressure intensifies, further support is seen at $66,500 and $62,300.

On the upside, the next significant barrier is the horizontal resistance at $85,000. A daily close above this level would clear the way for the prevailing uptrend to resume. Failure to break higher, however, could keep BTC locked in a consolidation phase toward the EMA cluster.

Ethereum: Pullback Deepens After $2,500 Rejection

Ethereum (ETH) trades at $2,407 on Wednesday after being pushed back from the $2,500 area the previous day. Despite the setback, price action remains supported in the near term, with ETH holding firmly above the 50-day, 100-day, and 200-day EMAs, which sit between roughly $2,060 and $2,170. This configuration indicates a generally favorable medium-term trend even as the latest retreat unfolds.

The RSI has eased to about 63 from previously overbought levels, signaling moderating but still constructive momentum. In contrast, the MACD has slipped into negative territory, underscoring that the latest advance is consolidating rather than accelerating in the very short term.

Ethereum Technical Levels Price / Value Spot price (Wednesday) $2,407 Immediate resistance $2,500 Next resistance $3,000 200-day EMA (support) $2,167 50-day EMA (support) $2,126 100-day EMA (support) $2,053 Psychological support $2,000

On the topside, immediate resistance is located at the horizontal barrier around $2,500. If buyers manage to push through this zone, a further ceiling is anticipated near $3,000, where selling interest is likely to intensify.

To the downside, first-line support is seen at the 200-day EMA around $2,167, bolstered by the 50-day EMA near $2,126 and the 100-day EMA around $2,053. A more pronounced decline would bring the $2,000 psychological floor into play.

XRP: Trading Below Long-Term EMA Caps Upside

XRP is quoted at $1.342 on Wednesday, consolidating just below the 200-day EMA at $1.350. This leaves the broader tone neutral: price remains above the 50-day and 100-day EMAs clustered around $1.216 but has not yet broken back above its longer-term trend reference.

The RSI reads 57, indicating mildly positive but not overstretched momentum. Meanwhile, the MACD has slipped slightly into negative territory, suggesting diminishing buying pressure following the recent rally.

XRP Technical Levels Price / Value Spot price (Wednesday) $1.342 200-day EMA (immediate resistance) $1.350 Next resistance $1.900 Horizontal support $1.300 50-day EMA (support) $1.216 100-day EMA (support) $1.215 Key psychological floor $1.000

On the topside, the 200-day EMA at $1.350 is the immediate hurdle. A daily close above this level would open the way toward the next significant horizontal resistance near $1.900.

On the downside, initial demand is expected around the $1.300 horizontal support. Stronger structural backing is provided by the 50-day EMA at $1.216 and the 100-day EMA at $1.215. A decisive break below these moving averages could spark a deeper decline toward the $1.000 psychological and historical floor.