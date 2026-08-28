Corn Futures Rebound on Strong New-Crop Export Demand

Key Moments

Corn futures were higher by 5 to 6 cents in early Friday trade after losing 3 to 8 1/4 cents on Thursday.

New-crop export sales reached 1.066 MMT for the reported week, a marketing-year high, even as total 2026/27 commitments lagged last year by 33.6%.

The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was $4.82, down 3 cents, while nearby futures and new-crop cash values also weakened on Thursday.

Futures Recover in Early Friday Session

Corn futures moved back into positive territory in early Friday morning trading, gaining 5 to 6 cents after coming under pressure in the prior session. The pullback on Thursday came after a strong start to the week, with front-month contracts retreating by 3 to 4 1/4 cents.

Open interest declined by 7,972 contracts on Thursday, as 24,792 September positions were closed ahead of Monday’s first notice day. Deferred contracts were even weaker, with losses reaching as much as 8 1/4 cents.

The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price slipped 3 cents to $4.82.

Export Sales: Old-Crop Lows, New-Crop Highs

Weekly Export Sales data released Thursday morning showed old-crop corn sales of 31,220 MT for the week ending August 20, marking a marketing-year low. The Netherlands booked 100,560 MT, Japan purchased 84,200 MT, and cancellations totaling 277,500 MT from unknown buyers were reported, with most of that volume shifted to a specified destination.

New-crop export commitments for the same week totaled 1.066 MMT, setting a marketing-year high. Unknown destinations accounted for 438,000 MT, Mexico booked 208,800 MT, and Honduras took 92,500 MT.

Cumulative 2026/27 corn sales reached 12.458 MMT. That volume was 33.6% below the level recorded in the same week a year earlier, while still ranking as the fourth-largest total for this week of the marketing year over the past 30 years.

Price Snapshot: Futures and Cash Market