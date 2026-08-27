First Solar Surges on BMO Upgrade & Tariff Relief

Key Moments

First Solar shares climbed 4.3% in pre-open trading after BMO Capital raised its rating to Outperform and lifted its price target to $263 from $237.

BMO’s positive stance centers on the new Section 232 tariff and minimum import price policy, which sets a $0.38-per-watt floor on imported modules and a 15% ad valorem duty on derivatives starting December 4, 2026.

The stock is trading well below its 52-week high of $320.95 and below an analyst consensus price target of roughly $264, despite a contracted backlog of 45.1 gigawatts through 2030.

Upgrade from BMO Capital Drives Pre-Market Strength

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) advanced 4.3% in pre-market trading after BMO Capital shifted its rating on the stock to Outperform from Market Perform on the evening of August 26, 2026. At the same time, BMO raised its price target to $263, up from a previous target of $237.

BMO analyst Ameet Thakkar pointed to the roughly 16% slide in First Solar shares following recent Section 232 tariff developments, arguing that the decline had moved too far to the downside. In his view, this reset has created an appealing opportunity to re-enter the stock ahead of what he sees as a multi-quarter pricing tailwind.

Section 232 Tariffs Viewed as a Strategic Advantage

The centerpiece of BMO’s constructive view is the Section 232 tariff and minimum import price structure signed by President Trump on August 6, 2026. The framework establishes a $0.38-per-watt minimum price on imported solar modules and introduces a 15% ad valorem duty on derivative products, with both measures scheduled to take effect on December 4, 2026.

BMO anticipates that these policies will lift U.S. module average selling prices toward a range of $0.43-$0.44 per watt. As a domestic thin-film producer shielded from direct import competition, First Solar is expected to benefit from this pricing environment, gaining a favorable window to secure volumes for 2029 and beyond at improved economics.

Institutional Interest and Valuation Context

Additional support for the stock came from new institutional disclosures dated August 26, which showed several funds either expanding or initiating positions in First Solar. The analyst community’s consensus price target of approximately $264 stands comfortably above the prior closing price, underscoring the perception that the shares remain undervalued.

Despite the pre-market rebound, First Solar continues to trade significantly below its 52-week high of $320.95. The company is also backed by a contracted backlog of 45.1 gigawatts extending through 2030, which provides visibility into future demand and supports the potential for further upside if execution aligns with expectations.

Broader Market Tailwinds and Sector Positioning

The broader equity environment has been supportive, with the NASDAQ rising 0.8% and the S&P 500 gaining 0.4%. This backdrop has bolstered risk appetite for technology and growth-oriented equities, adding another layer of momentum for names like First Solar.

Within the solar space, First Solar’s competitive stance appears relatively favorable. Its peers in the sector, including Enphase Energy and SolarEdge Technologies, have encountered more significant challenges under the new tariff regime due to their heavier dependence on imported components. This contrast has highlighted First Solar’s position as a domestic operator less exposed to the new import constraints.

Key Metrics and Targets

Item Detail BMO rating change Upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform BMO new price target $263 Previous BMO price target $237 Pre-market share move +4.3% Post-tariff stock decline referenced Approximately 16% Section 232 minimum import price $0.38 per watt (solar modules) Section 232 ad valorem duty 15% on derivative products Effective date of tariff measures December 4, 2026 Expected U.S. module ASP range $0.43-$0.44 per watt Analyst consensus price target Roughly $264 52-week high $320.95 Contracted backlog 45.1 gigawatts through 2030

Drivers Behind the Pre-Market Rally

The pre-open advance in First Solar stock reflects the convergence of several factors: an influential analyst upgrade that reframed the Section 232 outcome as beneficial for the company’s pricing power, visible institutional accumulation, and a generally constructive tone in the broader equity market. Together, these elements have helped reprice the stock higher, while valuation metrics and the existing contracted backlog indicate that investors still see meaningful headroom for a potential recovery if the company delivers on its forward commitments.