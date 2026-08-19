SoftBank’s Record Bond Plan Faces Rising AI Credit Strains

Key Moments

SoftBank Group plans to issue about 1 trillion yen in seven-year bonds to Japanese retail buyers, the largest such corporate sale ever attempted in Japan.

Nvidia’s 5-year CDS spread reached 80.77 basis points as of August 19, having risen roughly 90% year-to-date and more than doubled since late May.

Oracle’s 5-year CDS spread exceeded 200 basis points in July 2026, as S&P cut its senior unsecured rating to just one notch above non-investment grade.

SoftBank Targets Unprecedented Retail Bond Raise

SoftBank Group is preparing a corporate bond offering of around 1 trillion yen ($6.26 billion) with a seven-year maturity, aimed specifically at Japanese retail investors. If completed at this scale, it would mark the largest retail-focused corporate bond sale ever conducted by a Japanese company.

The transaction is being launched at a time when financing conditions for AI-related borrowers are becoming more challenging. The proposed deal will test the depth of retail demand for AI-linked infrastructure credit in Japan, as institutional buyers globally turn more cautious.

SoftBank has already tapped hybrid capital markets, having raised a 1.6 billion yen hybrid bond in May 2026. The potential 1 trillion yen retail deal – coming against the backdrop of record-high government bond yields – is set to be far larger than prior offerings in this segment.

Rising Global Yields and AI Debt Concentration

Long-term government borrowing costs in the U.S., Germany, and Japan have climbed to levels not seen in decades, with investors pointing to heavy issuance from hyperscale technology and cloud companies as one factor behind the move.

Within investment-grade credit markets, AI infrastructure-related borrowing has grown rapidly. According to private credit market commentary cited by Reuters, such debt now represents as much as 30% of net new issuance in certain investment-grade indexes this year.

In July, yields on longer-maturity corporate bonds moved above 6%, boosting total income potential from high-quality credit but simultaneously pushing buyers to be more selective. Elevated supply and starting valuations viewed as tight have further sharpened investor scrutiny of new deals.

Japan’s Retail Bond Market and SoftBank’s Size Test

Japan’s corporate bond market aimed at retail investors is on track to reach a record 2.8 trillion yen this year, according to Nikkei, suggesting that individual investor appetite for such products remains intact.

However, SoftBank’s planned sale would be significantly larger than typical retail-targeted offerings. Its scale means the transaction will serve as a critical gauge of retail willingness to fund AI infrastructure exposure at a time when institutional markets have become more discerning.

Nvidia Signals Rising Credit Risk Across AI Complex

Nvidia has emerged as a key barometer for credit risk within the broader AI ecosystem. The company’s 5-year credit default swap (CDS) bid spread reached 80.77 basis points as of August 19, exceeding its previous peak from late July.

That spread has increased by roughly 90% so far this year and has more than doubled since late May, indicating a marked repricing of protection costs on Nvidia’s debt.

Part of this widening is attributed to the mechanical impact of a larger outstanding debt stock that requires hedging, rather than a signal of imminent default. Supporting this view, a recent bond sale by Alphabet in Australia still attracted solid investor demand.

Even so, the trend in Nvidia’s CDS is drawing close attention ahead of its upcoming earnings release scheduled for next Wednesday. The results are viewed as the first significant test of Nvidia’s $500 billion AI funding framework under heightened capital market scrutiny.

Nvidia’s External Funding Needs Amid Yield Competition

Nvidia has indicated that it may finance no more than 25% of its total AI-related capital internally. As a result, the majority of this substantial funding requirement will need to be sourced externally.

This capital raising effort is set to take place in an environment where government bonds are offering increasingly competitive yields, intensifying the challenge for corporate issuers seeking to attract investors to AI-linked debt.

Oracle Emerges as a Cautionary Case in AI Credit

Oracle has become a prominent warning sign within the AI-related credit space. The company’s 5-year CDS spread rose above 200 basis points in July 2026, about four times the level of the broader investment-grade corporate index and a threshold not reached since the 2008 financial crisis.

S&P downgraded Oracle’s senior unsecured debt to a rating just one notch above non-investment grade. The rating agency cited miscalculations in Oracle’s capital expenditure needs for its cloud expansion as a key factor.

This downgrade echoes a prior episode in November 2025, when Oracle’s earnings release revealed the scale of its cloud capex commitments and the significant portion of its backlog tied to OpenAI. That disclosure contributed to an initial bout of volatility across AI-related credit and equity markets.

Potential Feedback Loop Between Credit and Equity Markets

Market participants are watching for the possibility that further widening in CDS spreads across leading AI names could trigger renewed pressure on their equity prices. A repeat of the earlier pattern – where credit deterioration feeds into stock market weakness – is now a central risk scenario under discussion.

Key Credit Metrics and Market Indicators