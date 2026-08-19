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Home » Stock Market News » Marvell Soars on Google Deal and Bullish Analyst Calls

Marvell Soars on Google Deal and Bullish Analyst Calls

Written by Brian McColl
Brian McColl
Brian McColl is a fundamental and technical analysis expert and mentor. Brian has been a part of the Forex and stock markets for more than ten years as a freelancing trader.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Marvell Technology shares jumped 12.7% in pre-market trading to $243.48 following a binding custom-chip agreement with Google.
  • Google received a warrant to purchase up to 58.97 million Marvell shares at an exercise price of $206.58 per share.
  • Analysts highlighted strength in Marvell’s data center business and maintained bullish ratings and targets ahead of the August 27 earnings event.

Market Reaction to Google Partnership

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) advanced 12.7% in pre-open trading, climbing to $243.48, after the company revealed a binding agreement with Google to collaborate on custom semiconductor products. As part of the arrangement, Google obtained a warrant that gives it the right to purchase up to 58.97 million Marvell shares at a price of $206.58 each.

Analyst Views and Revenue Expectations

Analyst commentary has been a major factor underpinning the stock ahead of today’s move. Stifel reaffirmed its Buy rating and $350 price target, indicating it expects Marvell to surpass its $2.70 billion revenue forecast for the July quarter. That projection implies approximately 11.7% sequential growth. Stifel pointed to particular strength in the data center business, which represented 76% of revenue in the April quarter, driven by optical interconnect offerings and growth in the XPU program ramp.

UBS also kept a Buy rating in place. TD Cowen lifted its price target to $225 from $200 on August 17, citing Marvell’s sustained market share in optical digital signal processors.

Analyst Targets and Segment Snapshot

FirmRatingPrice TargetKey Focus/Comment
StifelBuy$350Expects Marvell to exceed $2.70 billion July-quarter revenue estimate; strength in data center, optical interconnects, and XPU ramp
UBSBuyNot specifiedMaintained bullish stance
TD CowenNot specified$225 (raised from $200 on August 17)Highlights durable share in optical digital signal processors

Options Market and Upcoming Earnings Event

Activity in the options market had already indicated that traders were bracing for sizable moves around Marvell’s upcoming results. Implied moves of roughly 14% were priced in around the August 27 event, underscoring expectations for elevated volatility.

Broader Market and Sector Context

The overall equity environment is described as moderately supportive, with the S&P 500 up 0.3% and the Nasdaq also higher by 0.3%. That backdrop offers a constructive, though not decisive, macro setting for risk assets.

Semiconductor names such as Semtech and Broadcom remain in focus as the group works through a dense earnings period. Within this context, Marvell’s sharp pre-market rally stands out against the sector’s recent volatility.

Insider Activity and Technical Backdrop

One point of caution has been CEO Matthew Murphy’s sale of approximately $1.77 million in stock on August 17 under a pre-arranged 10b5-1 trading plan. However, the article notes that such scheduled transactions are typically not viewed by the market as an inherently negative signal.

Overall, the stock’s move has been fueled by a combination of positioning ahead of earnings, constructive analyst commentary, and what is described as a sharp technical rebound from oversold levels seen on Tuesday.

Valuation Context and Investor Positioning

Even after the pre-market surge, Marvell shares remain below the company’s 52-week high of $329.88. Analysts continue to maintain price targets ranging as high as $350 to $400. Within this framework, demand for exposure to MRVL ahead of the August 27 earnings report is presented as the primary driver of today’s upside momentum.

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