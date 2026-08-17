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Home » Stock Market News » Workday Rally Cools as Analysts Downgrade After Buyout Buzz

Workday Rally Cools as Analysts Downgrade After Buyout Buzz

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Workday stock fell 2.7% in pre-market trading after Deutsche Bank and BTIG both cut their ratings.
  • The downgrades followed an 18% single-session jump on August 13 tied to a Reuters report of preliminary buyout talks with Silver Lake at about $43 billion.
  • Despite the pullback, Workday shares have still gained nearly 37% over the past month as investors weigh deal odds and upcoming earnings.

Dual Downgrades Hit Workday After Sharp Rally

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) shares declined 2.7% in pre-open trading after two previously positive research houses cut their ratings, pressuring a stock that had already seen a sharp move higher earlier in the week.

Deutsche Bank shifted its stance on the enterprise software company from Buy to Hold, even as it lifted its price target to $220 from $180. The firm pointed directly to valuation, stating that the recent rally has left risk and reward more evenly balanced at current levels.

BTIG also moved from Buy to Neutral, arguing that the stock is now “priced for a buyout” and pointing to concerns about slowing low double-digit organic subscription revenue growth.

Reaction to Silver Lake Buyout Speculation

The cautious analyst calls follow Workday’s rapid 18% single-day gain on August 13, which was sparked by a Reuters report that private equity firm Silver Lake had engaged in preliminary talks to acquire the company at an approximate $43 billion valuation. Such a transaction would rank among the largest software buyouts in history, according to the report.

Since that move, no definitive transaction announcement, confirmed financing, or regulatory filing has emerged. In the absence of concrete deal progress, investors have been gradually reassessing how likely a takeover might be. The back-to-back downgrades have intensified that reassessment, prompting a pullback from the rumor-driven highs.

Street Positioning and Market Context

Following the latest analyst actions, Wall Street coverage on Workday is now composed of 24 buy ratings, 15 hold ratings, and 3 sell ratings.

Broader equity indices are offering little explanation for Workday’s weakness. The Nasdaq is modestly higher and the S&P 500 is essentially unchanged, highlighting that the pressure on WDAY is being driven by company-specific sentiment rather than a wider market or sector move.

FirmPrevious RatingNew RatingPrevious TargetNew TargetKey Rationale
Deutsche BankBuyHold$180$220Valuation; more balanced risk/reward after rally
BTIGBuyNeutralNot specifiedNot specified“Priced for a buyout”; concerns on slowing organic subscription growth

Upcoming Earnings Add to Uncertainty

Workday’s next major fundamental catalyst is its fiscal 2027 second-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 27. With shares elevated after the buyout speculation and the subsequent run-up of nearly 37% over the past month, investors are now questioning whether the upcoming results will be strong enough to support the current valuation on a standalone basis.

Taken together, the pair of downgrades has functioned as a reset for expectations, with the market now re-evaluating the likelihood that any Silver Lake transaction actually occurs on favorable terms – or occurs at all – and refocusing attention on Workday’s core fundamentals heading into its next earnings release.

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