Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Forex and Currency News » Survey Flags Doubts Over Türkiye’s Disinflation

Survey Flags Doubts Over Türkiye’s Disinflation

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • CBRT survey participants raised inflation projections, with expectations for 2026 and 2027 exceeding the central bank’s own revised forecasts.
  • Respondents anticipated the repo rate at 37.0% in the near term, easing to around 35% by year-end from an effective level of 40%.
  • Market forecasts for USD/TRY at year-end were stronger than Commerzbank’s view, but one-year-ahead projections aligned with Commerzbank’s 56.0 estimate, signaling limited faith in lasting Lira stability.

Survey Data Points to Deteriorating Inflation Sentiment

Commerzbank analyst Tatha Ghose highlighted that the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye’s (CBRT) latest market participants survey reflected a further deterioration in inflation expectations. According to the survey, respondents now see inflation at 29.2% by the end of 2026, compared with the CBRT’s newly revised projection of 28%. For the end of 2027, market participants forecast inflation at 23.7%, well above the CBRT’s 15% estimate.

Ghose noted that these survey outcomes followed Commerzbank’s earlier reservations about the inflation report projections and the broader outlook for the Turkish Lira. The analyst emphasized that the longer-dated expectations should not be interpreted as firm conviction about disinflation, stating: “We describe the longer-term forecast as often passively mean reverting, in the absence of concrete information, not really a high conviction view about disinflation.”

Interest Rate Expectations: Gradual Easing From Elevated Levels

On the policy rate trajectory, the survey indicated that participants foresee the CBRT’s repo rate remaining at 37.0% in the near term, before moderating to around 35% by year-end. Ghose pointed out that such a profile would correspond to 500 basis points of easing relative to the current effective rate of 40%.

IndicatorMarket SurveyCBRT ProjectionCommerzbank View (where stated)
Inflation – end-202629.2%28%
Inflation – end-202723.7%15%
Repo rate – near term level37.0%
Repo rate – year-end levelc.35%
Effective policy rate (current)40%
USD/TRY – year-end51.6653.0
USD/TRY – one-year ahead56.056.0

Lira Projections Highlight Skepticism on FX Stability

In currency markets, Ghose observed that survey respondents were “more optimistic than us about USD/TRY for year-end (market: 51.66; us: 53.0).” However, the one-year-ahead forecast for the pair matched Commerzbank’s own 56.0 projection. This convergence, according to Ghose, reinforces the view that investors are not convinced about a durable improvement in either the disinflation narrative or the Lira’s stability.

Summarizing the implications of the CBRT survey, Ghose stated: “Respondents are more optimistic than us about USD/TRY for year-end (market: 51.66; us: 53.0), but the one-year ahead forecast has caught up with our own 56.0. In summary, the market does not have much confidence in the disinflation or stable exchange rate story.”

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • USD/JPY advanced after Japanese GDP and Olympics winning bidUSD/JPY advanced after Japanese GDP and Olympics winning bid US dollar gained ground against the Japanese yen on Monday, following the upbeat GDP report out of Japan, while Tokyo’s winning bid to host the Olympics in 2020 bolstered optimism in Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s fiscal and monetary […]
  • Silver Slips as Fed Hawks, US-Iran Tensions Weigh XAGUSDSilver Slips as Fed Hawks, US-Iran Tensions Weigh XAGUSD Key Moments Silver (XAG/USD) trades near $76.10 per troy ounce after two straight sessions of gains. Federal Reserve officials are shifting away from rate cut expectations and are prepared to hike if inflation does not ease. […]
  • Dollar-Yen Near Multi-Decade Highs as Intervention RisksDollar-Yen Near Multi-Decade Highs as Intervention Risks Key Moments USD/JPY trades just above 161.50 in Asian hours, consolidating after a pullback from the 162.00 area. Reports of discussions between Japanese and U.S. officials on the Yen's slide, along with official warnings, […]
  • Forex Market: AUD/USD daily forecastForex Market: AUD/USD daily forecast During yesterday’s trading session AUD/USD traded within the range of 0.9384-0.9445 and closed at 0.9422.At 8:12 GMT AUD/USD traded at 0.9405, losing 0.2% for the day. The pair touched a daily low at 0.9394 at 7:10 GMT.Fundamental […]
  • Natural gas trades close to 6-1/2 month highs on record November stockpiles declineNatural gas trades close to 6-1/2 month highs on record November stockpiles decline Natural gas traded close to yesterdays 6-1/2 month highs, after the Energy Information Administration reported a record November withdrawal in US gas inventories in the week ended November 29th. Weather forecasts called for bitter cold […]
  • Forex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlookForex Market: GBP/USD daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw GBP/USD within the range of 1.3897-1.3997. The pair closed at 1.3967, edging up 0.29% on a daily basis. It has been the 15th gain in the past 39 trading days. GBP/USD has depreciated 1.83% so far during the current […]