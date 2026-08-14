Intel Signals Potential Return to Memory Market

Key Moments

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan described new memory architecture as “one of my pet projects” during an August 13 podcast appearance, hinting at a potential return to the memory business.

The comments follow Intel’s $20 billion common stock sale completed August 10 and the June 18 hiring of former SK Hynix CEO Seok-Hee Lee as executive vice president of Intel Foundry.

Intel has disclosed advanced memory-related initiatives, including a “cross-batch memory” patent and co-development of Z-Angle Memory with a SoftBank subsidiary, but has not provided commercialization timelines.

Tan Hints at Strategic Shift Back Into Memory

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan has publicly indicated that the company is actively exploring a return to the memory chip arena, highlighting new memory architecture as “one of my pet projects” during remarks on the TechSurge: Deep Tech VC Podcast on August 13.

The suggestion carries added significance in light of Intel’s recent actions. The company completed a $20 billion common stock offering on August 10 and, on June 18, appointed Seok-Hee Lee, formerly the CEO of SK Hynix, as executive vice president of Intel Foundry.

The backdrop is a memory sector that has been benefiting from intense demand related to artificial intelligence, with Micron (NASDAQ: MU) achieving mid-80% margins, operating amid supply tightness, and seeing strong equity performance.

On the podcast, Tan said, “I used to not invest in memory because it was kind of a commodity business. But now it has become different — there is a lot of new technology coming out. So we are kind of looking at it.” He then linked this interest directly to Seok-Hee Lee’s arrival at Intel, adding, “So you kind of know something that I’m thinking about.”

Financial Firepower and Recent Performance

Despite his comments, Tan has not announced a specific product line or a formally designated program. Intel’s financial momentum and capital position have nonetheless changed considerably. The company’s shares are up roughly 180% year-to-date, and it reported Q2 2026 revenue of $16.1 billion, an increase of 25% year-over-year. The data center chip division recorded 59% growth.

This strengthened financial position, combined with the fresh capital from the equity raise, contrasts with the environment during previous forays into adjacent memory technologies such as Hybrid Memory Cube and MCDRAM, which did not become major commercial successes.

Details of the $20 Billion Equity Offering

The recently completed stock sale marks Intel’s first equity raise since its 1971 initial public offering. The transaction was upsized from an initial $15 billion target to $20 billion and was priced at $95 per share for 210.5 million shares.

Intel has indicated that the proceeds are intended for capital expenditures and advanced packaging capabilities, language that is consistent with the types of investments required to support a new memory initiative. Tan personally committed $12 million, using his own and his family’s funds, at the offering price.

Equity Offering Detail Figure Total offering size $20 billion Initial target size $15 billion Price per share $95 Number of shares issued 210.5 million Tan’s personal and family investment $12 million

Emerging Memory Architectures: XBM and ZAM

On the technology front, Intel has moved to secure intellectual property for novel memory approaches. The company has filed a patent for “cross-batch memory” (XBM), described as an ultra-high-bandwidth architecture designed to deliver performance comparable to HBM4 without using the expensive silicon interposer common in existing high-bandwidth memory implementations. Instead, XBM relies on UCIe connections and back-end-of-line thin-film transistors.

According to TrendForce, the patent was filed on December 26, 2024 and published on July 2, 2026.

In a separate initiative, Intel is working with SAIMEMORY, a SoftBank subsidiary, to develop Z-Angle Memory (ZAM), a nine-layer stacked DRAM solution characterized as a lower-power alternative to HBM.

Rapidly Growing HBM Market

The segment Intel may be eyeing is expanding quickly. Micron estimates that the global HBM market will grow from roughly $35 billion in 2025 to around $100 billion by 2028, implying a compound annual growth rate of approximately 40%. Micron has reportedly accelerated its forecast for reaching the $100 billion level by two years.

Commercialization Challenges and Industry Perspective

Translating emerging concepts into widely deployed products remains a major hurdle. “There are always many concepts for new forms of memory, but it is extremely difficult for them to go through verification and commercialization and ultimately reach mass production,” Lee Jong-hwan, a professor of system semiconductor engineering at Sangmyung University, told AjuPress on August 12.

Open Questions Around Structure, Governance, and SK Hynix Links

Key uncertainties remain for investors assessing Intel’s memory ambitions. The company has not stated whether the memory initiative is an official corporate program or whether Tan could instead pursue aspects of it via Walden International, the venture capital firm he founded and continues to chair. That distinction would have major implications for how proceeds from the $20 billion equity raise are allocated.

Adding to the complexity, SK Hynix is reported to be in discussions to buy Intel’s Ohio chip campus to support U.S.-based memory manufacturing. This situation places additional focus on Seok-Hee Lee’s roles, given his prior leadership at SK Hynix and current position at Intel.

Timeline and Next Catalysts

Intel has not provided commercialization schedules for either XBM or ZAM. A potential future catalyst for clarity would be a strategic update regarding memory-packaging direction from Seok-Hee Lee or Intel Foundry. As of now, the company has not announced any timing for such an update.