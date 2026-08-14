Corn Futures Rebound After Prior Session Decline

Key Moments

Corn futures were trading 5 to 6 cents higher on Friday morning after losing 5 to 9 cents in the prior session.

Weekly old-crop export sales reached 410,748 MT, a 5-week high, while new-crop bookings of 924,532 MT marked a 3-week low.

Brazil’s 2025/26 corn production estimate was increased by 1.23 MMT to 142.96 MMT, driven largely by gains in second-crop output.

Futures Reclaim Ground Early Friday

Corn futures were firmer by 5 to 6 cents on Friday morning, recovering a portion of the previous session’s losses. On Thursday, contracts retreated from the prior Wednesday rally, closing between 5 and 9 cents lower across the board. Open interest expanded by 11,566 contracts during Thursday’s session, indicating increased market participation amid the pullback.

The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price declined by 9 cents to $4.18 1/4.

Export Sales Show Mixed Old- and New-Crop Momentum

Export Sales data released on Thursday reported total old-crop bookings of 410,748 MT for the week of August 6. This represented a 5-week high and contrasted sharply with net cancellations recorded in the same week a year earlier.

Spain led old-crop demand with purchases of 257,600 MT, followed by Mexico at 74,000 MT.

New-crop commitments for that week were reported at 924,532 MT. While sizable, this volume was a 3-week low and 54.9% below the comparable week last year. Mexico was again a key buyer with 416,400 MT, while unknown destinations accounted for 253,700 MT.

Brazilian Supply Outlook Rises

According to the latest projection from CONAB, Brazil’s 2025/26 corn production outlook was raised by 1.23 MMT to 142.96 MMT. The increase was largely attributed to second-crop output, which was boosted by 1.6 MMT to 111.03 MMT.

Corn Market Snapshot