Antora Lands $550M to Scale Battery Manufacturing

Key Moments

Antora Energy closed a $550 million Series C round to ramp up production of its thermal battery systems for heavy industry and data centers.

The oversubscribed financing was co-led by G2 Venture Partners and Eclipse, with participation from both new and existing institutional backers.

Capital will support nationwide project deployment, a second U.S. manufacturing hub, and reinforcement of Antora’s domestic supply chain.

Major Series C Round Targets Thermal Battery Expansion

Antora Energy recently completed a $550 million Series C funding round aimed at expanding production of its thermal batteries, which are designed to help heavy industrial users and data centers cut energy costs and operate using renewable power. The round was oversubscribed and was co-led by G2 Venture Partners and Eclipse.

New investors in this latest financing include Ribbit Capital, Salesforce Ventures, Activate Capital, John Doerr, Westly Group, StepStone Group, and Liberty Mutual Strategic Ventures.

Use of Proceeds and Strategic Objectives

According to the company, the fresh capital will be directed toward accelerating the rollout of large-scale projects across the United States, building a second domestic manufacturing hub, and bolstering Antora’s U.S.-based supply chain.

Existing shareholders also joined the round. Those participants include Decarbonization Partners – a joint venture between BlackRock Inc. (NYSE:BLK) and Temasek Holdings Pte. – as well as Impact Science Ventures, Trust Ventures, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, and Lowercarbon Capital.

Recent Deployment and Technology Overview

The fundraise follows Antora’s deployment of a 5 gigawatt-hour system in South Dakota earlier in the year. That project moved from initial construction to delivering energy in less than 12 months.

Antora’s thermal battery architecture stores low-cost electricity as heat in insulated blocks of solid carbon. The stored energy can then be supplied continuously, either as heat or as electricity, depending on user needs.

Battery Demand Driven by Renewable Energy Growth

Demand for battery solutions has increased as renewable power accounts for a larger share of overall electricity generation. Antora’s technology allows customers to purchase and store relatively inexpensive energy during periods when renewable output is strong and demand is muted, then release that energy when solar and wind production decline or when market prices rise.

Manufacturing Footprint and Job Creation

Antora operates a factory in San Jose, California, which the company has expanded into a three-building manufacturing campus. This site is described as one of the largest battery gigafactories in the United States.

The company’s deployments have created and supported hundreds of U.S. manufacturing and construction jobs.

Transaction and Operations Snapshot