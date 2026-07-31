Rubber Prices Mixed as Global Data Supports Demand

Key Moments

Malaysia’s rubber market ended mixed as positive global economic data supported sentiment.

Stronger-than-expected Eurozone growth and rising electric vehicle sales helped improve demand expectations.

Lower crude oil prices and weaker regional rubber futures limited further gains.

Rubber Market Ends Mixed on Global Signals

Malaysia’s rubber market finished mixed on Friday as traders balanced improving economic signals with pressure from weaker energy prices. Positive global data helped support sentiment, but gains remained limited as commodity markets faced renewed uncertainty.

Market participants focused on signs of stronger economic activity and improving demand conditions, particularly from industries linked to tire production and transportation.

Economic Growth Supports Demand Outlook

A stronger-than-expected Eurozone economic performance provided support for rubber prices. The region’s economy expanded 0.4% in the second quarter of 2026, exceeding market expectations of 0.2%.

The continued growth of electric vehicle sales also improved market sentiment. Global EV sales increased 4% year over year in the second quarter despite an overall decline in vehicle sales, supporting expectations for long-term tire demand. :contentReference[oaicite:2]{index=2}

Oil Price Weakness Caps Gains

Despite supportive demand factors, lower crude oil prices limited the upside for rubber markets. Improved tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz reduced concerns about supply disruptions, putting pressure on energy prices.

Weaker regional rubber futures also contributed to the mixed performance, preventing stronger price increases.

Market Performance Snapshot

Product Latest Move Standard Malaysian Rubber 20 (SMR 20) Up 13.5 sen to 892 sen/kg Bulk latex Down 1 sen to 695.5 sen/kg

Rubber Market Outlook

Traders will continue watching global economic data, vehicle demand trends, and energy markets for direction. Stronger industrial activity could provide additional support, while weaker oil prices and soft regional futures may continue limiting gains.

Market Takeaway

Malaysia’s rubber market is receiving support from improving global growth signals and rising EV demand. However, weaker crude oil prices and cautious commodity sentiment remain key challenges for further price advances.