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Home » Commodities News » European Gas Falls After Rally Amid Storage Concerns

European Gas Falls After Rally Amid Storage Concerns

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • Front-month Dutch TTF gas futures declined 1.44% to 59.49 euro/MWh, slipping below the 60 euro level.
  • Increased LNG arrivals into Northwest Europe and stable Norwegian pipeline flows helped cool recent price gains.
  • EU gas storage remains around 55% full, raising concerns about refill progress before the Nov. 1 heating season start.

Profit-Taking Pauses Recent Price Surge

European wholesale natural gas prices moved lower on Thursday as traders locked in gains after a strong rally earlier in the week. The pullback came alongside steady liquefied natural gas arrivals, which helped curb the recent upside momentum, even as low storage levels and geopolitical risks limited the extent of the decline.

At the Dutch TTF hub, the region’s benchmark front-month contract slipped 1.44% by mid-morning to 59.49 euro per megawatt-hour (MWh), moving back under the closely watched 60 euro mark. In the UK, the comparable wholesale gas contract fell 1.56% to 143.80 pence per therm.

Geopolitical Tensions and Recent Rally

The retreat followed a rapid price increase earlier in the week that was fueled by joint U.S. and Saudi strikes in Iraq and subsequent Iranian missile launches, which had driven both crude oil and gas futures higher. On Thursday, energy traders opted to take profits after that run-up while they assessed additional U.S. military strikes in Iran.

Supply Conditions: LNG and Norwegian Flows

Fresh physical supply into Northwest Europe helped reinforce the downside move. Elevated regional prices close to 60/MWh have kept Atlantic Basin LNG economics favorable for Europe, supporting a continuous inflow of U.S. cargoes redirected from Asian destinations.

At the same time, consistent pipeline deliveries from Norway, following the end of seasonal maintenance work, contributed to alleviating immediate supply tightness in the European market.

ContractRegion/HUBPriceMove
Front-month gasDutch TTF59.49 euro/MWh-1.44%
Wholesale gasUK143.80 pence/therm-1.56%

Storage Levels Keep Winter Floor Under Prices

Despite the day’s declines, analysts cautioned that the broader European gas balance remains fragile. Underground storage sites across the European Union are around 55% full, which is described as significantly below typical five-year seasonal norms and behind the trajectory needed to comfortably reach refill objectives ahead of winter. Market participants are monitoring progress toward those targets before the heating season begins on Nov. 1.

Outlook: Volatility Expected to Persist

Middle East transit risks in the Strait of Hormuz continue to unsettle energy markets, adding a geopolitical risk premium to gas contracts. At the same time, global central banks are keeping short-term interest rates elevated, a backdrop that market participants expect will sustain volatility in European gas pricing through the rest of the summer.

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