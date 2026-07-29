WTI Surges as Red Sea Risks Stoke Supply Fears

Key Moments

WTI futures on NYMEX jump 6% to above $83.00, ending a three-day losing streak.

Reports that Yemen’s Houthis may charge transit fees in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait have renewed supply concerns.

A joint Saudi Arabia-US CENTCOM operation against Iran-aligned Houthis has lifted the geopolitical risk premium in oil.

WTI Rebounds on Fresh Supply Concerns

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures on NYMEX are up 6% on Wednesday. Prices trade just above $83.00 during the European session after ending a three-day losing streak.

The rally reflects growing concerns about energy supplies. Investors are watching reports that Iran-backed groups may introduce transit fees at key shipping routes in the Middle East. As a result, traders have increased the geopolitical risk premium in crude prices.

Houthis Eye Transit Fees in the Red Sea

Reuters reported that Yemen’s Houthis are considering charges on commercial vessels crossing the Southern Red Sea. The group is studying a toll system for the Bab el-Mandeb Strait. This route handles almost 7% of global oil shipments.

Meanwhile, Iran has failed to introduce similar tolls in the Strait of Hormuz because of opposition from the United States and regional allies. Therefore, any Houthi move in the Red Sea could trigger fresh military tensions. It could also disrupt energy exports through another vital shipping lane.

Military Action Adds Support to Oil Prices

Oil prices also gained after Saudi Arabia and US Central Command (CENTCOM) launched joint strikes against Iran-aligned Houthis in Iraq. The operation followed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure in the Eastern Province and Riyadh, according to Al Jazeera.

In addition, Rabobank analysts said the latest exchange of attacks continues to support crude prices. They noted that ongoing regional tensions are keeping a firm bid under major oil benchmarks.

Key Energy Chokepoints

Location Role in Global Energy Trade Current Development Bab el-Mandeb Strait Handles almost 7% of global oil flows Houthis may introduce transit fees. Strait of Hormuz Handles almost 20% of global energy shipments Regional allies continue blocking Iranian toll plans.

What Drives WTI Prices?

WTI, or West Texas Intermediate, is one of the world’s main crude oil benchmarks alongside Brent and Dubai Crude. It is a light, sweet crude with low sulphur content, making it easier to refine.

WTI is produced in the United States and delivered through the Cushing hub in Oklahoma. Consequently, it serves as a key pricing benchmark for global oil markets.

Supply, Demand and the US Dollar

Supply and demand remain the main drivers of WTI prices. Strong economic growth usually increases oil demand, while slower growth often reduces consumption. In addition, wars, sanctions and political instability can interrupt supply and lift prices.

OPEC decisions also influence the market. Production cuts often tighten supply and support prices. By contrast, higher output can weigh on crude. The US Dollar also matters because oil trades mainly in USD. A weaker Dollar generally makes oil cheaper for overseas buyers.

Why Inventory Data Matters

The American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Administration (EIA) publish weekly inventory reports. These reports show whether supply is tightening or expanding.

Falling inventories often point to stronger demand and can support prices. However, rising stockpiles may signal weaker demand or higher supply and can pressure crude.

The API releases its figures on Tuesday, while the EIA follows on Wednesday. Although the reports usually produce similar results, traders generally view EIA data as more reliable because it comes from a US government agency.

OPEC and OPEC+

OPEC is a group of major oil-producing countries that meets twice each year to set production targets. Lower output usually supports prices, whereas higher production can increase supply and weigh on the market.

OPEC+ also includes ten non-OPEC producers, led by Russia. Therefore, investors closely monitor the group’s production decisions because they can quickly shift the global supply outlook.