Johnson Controls Lifts Outlook on Data Center Demand

Key Moments

Johnson Controls International increased its full-year 2026 earnings forecast to $5.05 per share from $4.85 per share.

For the quarter ended June 30, adjusted earnings reached $1.42 per share, topping the analysts’ consensus of $1.3 per share.

Quarterly revenue climbed 11.5% year-over-year to $6.61 billion, above the expected $6.47 billion.

Outlook Lifted on Strong Data Center and Building Demand

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) raised its full-year profit guidance on Wednesday, citing ongoing strength in demand for products and services tied to data centers.

In premarket trading, the U.S.-listed shares of the Cork, Ireland-headquartered industrial supplier advanced 6% following the announcement.

The company, which supplies heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC) systems, fire protection solutions, security systems and refrigeration equipment to a wide range of clients, is positioned to benefit from enduring structural trends. Growing investment in AI data centers, electrification projects and smart buildings is increasing demand for energy-efficient heating, cooling and building management systems.

Updated Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls now expects full-year 2026 earnings of $5.05 per share, compared with its previous projection of $4.85 per share.

Metric Previous Guidance / Estimate Updated / Actual Full-year 2026 EPS forecast $4.85 per share $5.05 per share Quarterly adjusted EPS (ended June 30) $1.3 per share (analyst consensus) $1.42 per share Quarterly revenue $6.47 billion (analyst consensus) $6.61 billion

Quarterly Performance and Market Backdrop

For the quarter ended June 30, Johnson Controls delivered adjusted profit of $1.42 per share. That result exceeded the analysts’ average forecast of $1.3 per share, based on data compiled by LSEG.

Total revenue in the period increased 11.5% from a year earlier to $6.61 billion. Analysts had anticipated revenue of $6.47 billion for the third quarter.

The broader manufacturing environment has remained in expansion territory. The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing PMI came in at 53.3 in June, down from 54 in May but still above the 50 threshold that signals growth. Such conditions can support investment in industrial facilities and infrastructure, which in turn can underpin demand for suppliers like Johnson Controls.

End-Market Exposure

Johnson Controls serves customers across several key sectors, including aerospace manufacturing, healthcare and commercial construction. The company’s portfolio of HVAC, fire, security and refrigeration offerings aligns with these industries’ requirements for efficient, modern and increasingly digitized building systems.