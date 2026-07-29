Cheesecake Factory Surges After Earnings Beat

Key Moments

The Cheesecake Factory share price climbed 4.0% in pre-market trading after a standout second-quarter earnings release.

Adjusted diluted EPS came in at $1.44 versus analyst expectations of approximately $1.15–$1.18, with quarterly revenue reaching a record $1.03 billion.

The company lifted its FY2026 revenue outlook to $4 billion, declared a $0.30 per-share dividend, and repaid $69 million of convertible notes.

Blowout Quarter Delivers Record Revenue

The Cheesecake Factory stock advanced 4.0% in pre-open trading after the casual dining operator reported a second quarter that substantially outperformed analyst projections on both earnings and revenue.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share were reported at $1.44, roughly 25% above the analyst consensus range of approximately $1.15–$1.18. Quarterly revenue totaled $1.03 billion, surpassing forecasts and representing the first time in the company’s history that quarterly sales exceeded the $1 billion mark.

Operating Metrics Show Broad-Based Strength

Underlying performance indicators supported the strong headline numbers. Comparable restaurant sales at core Cheesecake Factory locations increased 5.8% year-over-year, well ahead of the roughly 2.2% consensus expectation. Traffic rose 2.7%, while restaurant-level margin expanded to 20%, the highest level in ten years.

Management also upgraded its full-year FY2026 revenue outlook to $4 billion from $3.91 billion and provided third-quarter revenue guidance above prior Street estimates. In addition, the company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share and paid down $69 million in convertible notes.

Metric Reported Consensus / Prior Adjusted diluted EPS $1.44 Approximately $1.15–$1.18 Quarterly revenue $1.03 billion Above forecasts; first $1 billion+ quarter Comparable sales – Cheesecake Factory 5.8% year-over-year Roughly 2.2% expected Traffic Up 2.7% Not specified Restaurant-level margin 20% Highest in a decade FY2026 revenue guidance $4 billion Previously $3.91 billion Quarterly dividend $0.30 per share Declared Convertible notes repayment $69 million Repaid

Analyst Reaction and Valuation Considerations

Despite the strong operational performance, Jefferies shifted its stance on the stock, cutting its rating to Hold from Buy. At the same time, Jefferies raised its price target to $88, citing a view that a substantial portion of the positive news has already been reflected in the share price following a sharp rally.

Market Context and Technical Breakout

Broader equity markets offered little support for the move. The S&P 500 was essentially unchanged and the Nasdaq was barely moved, indicating that the stock’s reaction was almost entirely driven by company-specific earnings news.

In pre-market trading, The Cheesecake Factory shares traded at $92.59, breaking decisively above the previous 52-week high of $89.22. That level had acted as a technical ceiling for the stock ahead of the earnings release.

New Highs Amid Cautious Sentiment

A combination of record quarterly revenue, a sharp earnings beat, raised full-year guidance, and solid traffic trends across multiple brand concepts pushed The Cheesecake Factory to a new multi-year high in pre-market trading. At the same time, a cautious tone from the analyst community – with several firms already assigning Hold ratings – suggests that the most straightforward upside from the recent rally may now be behind the stock.