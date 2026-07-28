European Gas Weakens as Oil Drops and Iran Risks Fade

Key Moments

European benchmark TTF front-month and U.K. wholesale gas contracts each declined 3%, reaching their lowest levels in over a week.

Prices tracked a slide in Brent crude, which touched its lowest level in more than a week as comments from U.S. President Donald Trump pointed to “good talks” with Iran.

European gas storage sits at roughly 54% capacity, below typical seasonal levels, keeping concerns about pre-winter refill targets in focus despite the latest price pullback.

Gas Futures Extend Downturn

European wholesale natural gas futures continued to weaken on Tuesday, falling another 3% and pushing benchmarks to their lowest levels in more than a week. The move extended the recent sell-off as pressure from related energy markets and geopolitical developments weighed on prices.

At the TTF hub in the Netherlands, the key front-month contract – the main reference for European gas – was down 3% by mid-morning, hitting a level not seen in over a week. In the United Kingdom, the main wholesale gas contract matched the decline, also losing 3%, as selling remained firmly in place across regional energy markets for a second consecutive session.

Oil Market Weakness and Geopolitics Shape Sentiment

The retreat in gas markets closely followed a parallel decline in global crude benchmarks. Brent crude slipped to its lowest point in more than a week, feeding into softer expectations for energy prices more broadly.

Market sentiment was heavily influenced by remarks from U.S. President Donald Trump, who said that Washington was having “good talks” with Iran and indicated there was a realistic possibility of a diplomatic solution to recent military tensions in the Middle East.

At the same time, risk appetite remained tempered. Trump also warned that U.S. military strikes would resume if the discussions did not produce a concrete agreement, limiting the extent of the downside in energy contracts as traders stayed alert to the possibility of renewed escalation.

Shipping Routes and LNG Supply Concerns Ease

Expectations for potential diplomatic progress have temporarily calmed worries over major energy transit corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea. This has reduced immediate fears of significant disruptions or delays for liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipments headed to European import facilities.

Storage Levels and Supply Outlook

Despite the recent price relief, the structural supply picture in Europe remains tight. Underground gas storage across the region is currently around 54% full, which is described as well below usual seasonal benchmarks.

This follows warnings from large suppliers such as Norway’s Equinor that the European Union faces a substantial challenge in achieving its storage refill objectives before the onset of winter. These storage constraints continue to underpin medium-term concerns, even as near-term prices soften.

Market/Indicator Move Context TTF front-month contract -3% Lowest level in over a week by mid-morning U.K. wholesale gas contract -3% Second straight session of selling pressure Brent crude Decline Touched lowest level in more than a week European gas storage 54% full Well below seasonal norms

Implications for Inflation and Policy

The pullback in both natural gas and crude oil prices is providing some immediate relief for European companies and households, as lower wholesale costs filter through to power and heating bills. This moderation in energy prices is also easing some of the pressure on overall inflation, a key consideration for policymakers.

The softer energy backdrop comes as major central banks are preparing to announce important interest rate decisions later this week, with energy-driven inflation trends remaining an important factor in their deliberations.