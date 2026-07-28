AMD Shares Weaken as AI Concerns Grow Before Results

Key Moments

Advanced Micro Devices Inc stock declined 3.2% in pre-open trading as the selloff in AI chipmakers continued into Tuesday.

The IPO of ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) in Shanghai raised roughly $9 billion and surged after launch, heightening fears of intensifying Chinese competition.

AMD earnings are due August 4, and investors appear to be reducing exposure to high-beta chip stocks amid sector weakness and pre-earnings uncertainty.

Broad AI Chip Pullback Hits AMD

Investing.com — Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) shares were under pressure in early Tuesday trading, sliding 3.2% before the market opened as the ongoing selloff in AI-related chipmakers gathered pace. Investors have been stepping back from high-growth semiconductor names as worries grow about how sustainable current levels of AI infrastructure spending will be.

The downturn in AMD comes against a backdrop of broader weakness in technology stocks. The article noted that AMD fell nearly 4% in Tuesday’s pre-market session as investors moved out of high-growth technology names, with Nasdaq futures down over 1% and S&P 500 futures also lower. While the NASDAQ was down 0.68%, the Dow Jones was up 0.22% and the S&P 500 was described as essentially flat, highlighting that the pressure was centered on the tech space rather than the broader equity market.

Chinese IPO Adds Competitive Jitters

A major additional drag on sentiment toward semiconductor names has been the high-profile initial public offering of ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT) on Shanghai’s STAR Market. The deal raised roughly $9 billion and the shares jumped sharply after listing, reinforcing investor concerns about increasing long-term competition from Chinese chipmakers.

The weakness in the sector has not been confined to U.S. markets. The article pointed out that Nasdaq 100 futures declined after Monday’s semiconductor selloff extended to Asia, where SK Hynix and Samsung Electronics each dropped more than 10% in Seoul, contributing to the negative tone for global chipmakers.

Pre-Earnings Positioning and Valuation Concerns

AMD is approaching a key catalyst, with its next earnings report scheduled for August 4. According to the article, Wall Street is focused on indicators such as data center performance and demand for the company’s MI-series GPUs. In the run-up to that event, investors appear to be reducing exposure to higher-volatility chip names rather than risk holding positions through potential earnings-driven swings.

The current pullback also reflects a reassessment of several sector-specific and company-specific factors. The combination of Intel’s capex-driven earnings reaction, concerns about spending by hyperscale customers, the competitive threat implied by CXMT’s IPO, and AMD’s premium valuation ahead of its August 4 report has created what the article described as a confluence of headwinds. These forces have been difficult to counter in the near term, even as AMD’s long-term positioning in AI is still widely viewed as among the strongest in the industry.

Market Backdrop and Analyst Perspective

The article emphasized that the recent decline in AMD occurs after a significant rally from its 52-week low of $149.22, illustrating how stocks that have run up sharply can be vulnerable when sector sentiment weakens, macro uncertainty rises, and earnings events approach.

Despite the current volatility, the longer-term analyst view on AMD was characterized as generally positive. Mizuho was cited as having recently increased its price target on AMD while keeping an Outperform rating. The broader consensus among buy-rated analysts was described as reflecting confidence in AMD’s trajectory in AI and data center markets, even as near-term trading remains choppy.

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