Ruble Holds Firm as CBR Rate Cuts Offset Stagflation Risks

Key Moments

The Central Bank of Russia lowered its key policy rate by 25bp to 14.0% while simultaneously lifting its 2026 inflation forecast.

CBR projects a stagflationary backdrop, cutting its 2026 GDP and current-account surplus forecasts and reducing its oil-price tax assumption.

Commerzbank’s Tatha Ghose contends that, given the artificial nature of USD/RUB and EUR/RUB, the rate cut should not materially affect Ruble valuations.

CBR Cuts Policy Rate Amid Higher Inflation Projections

Commerzbank strategist Tatha Ghose highlights that the Central Bank of Russia (CBR) reduced its benchmark interest rate to 14.0% even as it revised its inflation outlook higher and acknowledged stagflationary macroeconomic conditions. He notes that, under typical market conditions, such a move would raise concerns about political interference in monetary policy and put pressure on the domestic currency.

According to Ghose, the outcome of the latest policy meeting – a 25bp cut to 14.0% – was not anticipated by most observers, yet it remained within the broader spectrum of possible scenarios. CBR increased its 2026 inflation forecast to a range of 6.0%-7.0%, up from 4.5%-5.5%, attributing this shift primarily to a substantial rise in fuel prices. At the same time, the central bank maintained that inflation is expected to return to its 4% target in 2027.

Revised Macroeconomic Outlook: Stagflation Signals

CBR updated several key macroeconomic assumptions, pointing to what Ghose characterizes as a stagflationary environment. The central bank now sees 2026 GDP growth in a range of 0.0%-1.0%, down from a previous forecast of 0.5%-1.5%. It also lowered the oil-price assumption used for taxation purposes to USD 60/bbl from USD 65/bbl and reduced its projection for the current-account surplus to USD 48bn from USD 72bn.

Indicator Previous Projection New Projection Key policy rate (decision) – 14.0% (cut by 25bp) 2026 inflation forecast 4.5%-5.5% 6.0%-7.0% 2026 GDP forecast 0.5%-1.5% 0.0%-1.0% Oil-price assumption for taxation USD 65/bbl USD 60/bbl Current-account surplus projection USD 72bn USD 48bn

Ghose summarizes this revised outlook as clearly stagflationary, with weaker growth prospects alongside higher inflation.

CBR’s Justification Versus Inflation Dynamics

Ghose notes that the CBR sought to rationalize the rate reduction by emphasizing signs of easing underlying price pressures. The central bank pointed out that seasonally adjusted annualized (SAAR) inflation averaged 5.0% in the second quarter, down from 8.7% in the first quarter, while core inflation decelerated to 4.2% from 6.2%. Various measures of underlying inflation reportedly remain in the 4%-5% annualized range.

However, Ghose questions the strength of this justification. He points out that headline inflation picked up in June and July, reaching 5.9% as of 20 July, and that inflation expectations among households, corporates, and financial market participants moved higher. He underscores that CBR itself acknowledges that persistently elevated expectations could interfere with a durable moderation in inflation.

Implications for the Ruble and FX Market Structure

Ghose argues that, under standard market conditions, a central bank that cuts rates while raising its inflation forecast typically risks damaging its credibility. Such a stance would usually weigh on the currency, especially if investors perceive political pressure driving the easing cycle.

In Russia’s case, however, he stresses that the foreign exchange landscape is highly atypical. “Still, the FX market does not like a central bank which is under political pressure to lower interest rates. In any normal market, a central bank cutting rates while raising inflation forecast would hurt credibility and weigh on FX valuation. Russia is not a normal market. USD/RUB and EUR/RUB are artificial exchange rates, and this decision will not impact RUB valuations noticeably.”