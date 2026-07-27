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Home » Forex and Currency News » NZD Holds Firm as Softer Dollar Shifts Focus to Fed, RBNZ

NZD Holds Firm as Softer Dollar Shifts Focus to Fed, RBNZ

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • NZD/USD trades above 0.5800 but shows limited follow-through despite early Asian session strength.
  • Reduced geopolitical risk premium and softer Fed rate-hike expectations weigh on the USD, supporting NZD/USD.
  • Stronger New Zealand inflation data reinforces expectations of an RBNZ rate hike in September, underpinning the Kiwi.

Kiwi Starts Week Firmer but Stalls Near 0.5800

The NZD/USD pair began the new week on a firmer footing, helped by broad-based US Dollar (USD) weakness, but buying interest has so far been capped above the 0.5800 level. The pair is finding support on dips, yet bulls have struggled to extend the Asian session advance in a decisive way.

Geopolitical De-escalation Eases Demand for Safe-Haven USD

Market sentiment improved after the United States and Iran paused military action following 13 consecutive nights of strikes, reviving expectations for a diplomatic path to resolve a five-month-long conflict. US ambassador to the United Nations (UN) Mike Waltz remarked that forces remained “locked and loaded,” but noted that President Donald Trump wants to give negotiations “a little bit of room.” This shift encouraged investors to scale back the geopolitical risk premium, reducing support for the safe-haven USD and offering a tailwind to NZD/USD.

Lower Oil Prices and Yields Temper Fed Hike Expectations

The more optimistic tone in markets has contributed to a sharp pullback in crude oil prices. Softer oil has, in turn, alleviated some inflation concerns and cooled expectations for additional interest rate hikes by the US Federal Reserve (Fed). A corresponding retreat in US Treasury yields reflects this reassessment and has dragged the USD away from last week’s retest of its monthly high.

Despite this, market participants are reluctant to adopt an aggressively bearish stance on the greenback. Many are choosing to remain cautious ahead of the upcoming two-day Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, preferring to wait for clearer policy guidance.

Fed Decision in Focus as Markets Seek Policy Guidance

The Fed is due to release its latest policy decision on Wednesday, and investors broadly expect interest rates to be left unchanged. As a result, attention is centered on any signals about the future policy path and how long current settings might be maintained. These indications are likely to be a major driver of USD price action and, by extension, a key influence on NZD/USD.

In parallel, any new developments related to the Middle East situation could inject additional volatility into global markets. Such moves may affect safe-haven flows into or out of the USD and could provide clearer directional impetus for the NZD/USD pair.

Hawkish RBNZ Expectations Support the New Zealand Dollar

On the domestic front, stronger-than-forecast inflation data from New Zealand has reinforced market expectations that the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will deliver another interest rate increase at its September meeting. This hawkish outlook continues to serve as a supportive factor for the New Zealand Dollar (NZD).

The prospect of further tightening by the RBNZ favors NZD/USD buyers, suggesting that any bouts of weakness are likely to attract fresh demand rather than trigger a sustained downward move.

DriverImpact on NZD/USD
Pause in US-Iran strikesReduces safe-haven demand for USD and supports NZD
Falling crude oil pricesEases inflation fears and curbs Fed hike expectations, weighing on USD
US Treasury yield pullbackUndermines USD near recent monthly highs
Stronger New Zealand inflation dataBoosts expectations for an RBNZ rate hike in September, aiding NZD
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