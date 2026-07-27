Bitcoin Extends Gains as Ethereum Rallies, XRP Lags

Key Moments

Bitcoin (BTC) held above its 50-day EMA at $65,089 after four straight weekly gains, while remaining constrained by the 100-day and 200-day EMAs.

Ethereum (ETH) closed above its 100-day EMA near $1,934 and traded around $1,945, sustaining a constructive short- to medium-term technical setup.

XRP stabilized near $1.10 but continued to trade below its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, preserving a bearish near-term bias.

Overview of Major Crypto Moves

Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) started the week on solid footing after gaining over 1%, 4% and 1%, respectively, in the prior week. BTC extended its sequence of four consecutive weekly advances and stayed above a key resistance level. ETH improved its bullish technical profile by closing above its 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA), while XRP hovered around $1.10, with momentum readings pointing to a slightly positive bias.

Technical Snapshot

Asset Current Price Bias Key Supports Key Resistances Bitcoin (BTC) $65,199 Neutral-to-bullish $65,088 (50-day EMA), $64,004 (horizontal) $67,787 (100-day EMA), $73,848 (200-day EMA), $84,410 (horizontal) Ethereum (ETH) $1,945 Bullish near term $1,934 (100-day EMA), $1,841 (50-day EMA), $1,385 (horizontal) $2,000 (psychological), $2,158 (200-day EMA) XRP $1.10 Bearish near term $1.00 (psychological and chart level) $1.13 (50-day EMA), $1.22 (100-day EMA), $1.30 (horizontal), $1.43 (200-day EMA), $1.90 (horizontal)

Bitcoin: Uptrend Intact Above 50-day EMA

Bitcoin price traded at $65,199 on Monday, with a neutral-to-bullish tone as it stayed above the 50-day EMA at $65,089. However, it remained constrained by the 100-day EMA at $67,787 and the more distant 200-day EMA near $73,848. Regaining the shorter-term EMA indicated an effort to stabilize following earlier volatility.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) hovered around 54, indicating moderate buying interest instead of strong accumulation. At the same time, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a positive but easing signal, implying that further upside attempts could run into resistance at higher moving averages.

On the upside, initial resistance is located at the 100-day EMA near $67,787, followed by the 200-day EMA around $73,848. A major horizontal ceiling appears higher at $84,410.

On the downside, first support aligns with the 50-day EMA at $65,088, ahead of a more significant horizontal base at $64,004. A sustained move back below this zone would undermine the current constructive structure and open the door to a deeper corrective phase.

Ethereum: Holding Gains Above Reclaimed Averages

Ethereum traded at $1,945 on Monday after advancing over 4% in the preceding week. The token maintained a bullish near-term stance as it remained above both the 50-day and 100-day EMAs, at roughly $1,841 and $1,934, respectively. This pattern signaled that the latest upswing aligned with the medium-term trend.

The RSI near 62 reflected firm but not overextended upward momentum. The MACD stayed in positive territory, supporting the constructive backdrop as long as ETH holds above its reclaimed short- and medium-term EMAs.

On the topside, initial resistance sits at the psychological $2,000 threshold. The 200-day EMA near $2,158 represents a more important barrier that would need to be exceeded to validate a stronger bullish continuation.

On the downside, immediate support is seen at the 100-day EMA around $1,934, followed by the 50-day EMA near $1,841. A break below the latter would point to a more pronounced pullback toward a broader horizontal floor at $1,385.

XRP: Price Stabilizes but Remains Under Downward EMAs

XRP traded at $1.10 on Monday, retaining a bearish short-term bias as it stayed under the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day EMAs, which were grouped between roughly $1.14 and $1.43. This cluster of descending moving averages continued to cap rebound attempts.

The technical layout indicated that rallies were being restricted by these overhead EMAs. The RSI was close to the neutral 50 level at 49, and the MACD was only slightly positive, together hinting at limited recovery potential within a broader corrective backdrop.

On the upside, initial resistance is aligned with the 50-day EMA near $1.13, followed by the 100-day EMA at $1.22 and a horizontal barrier at $1.30. Above these levels, the 200-day EMA at $1.43 and a previous horizontal cap at $1.90 represent more substantial medium-term supply zones.

On the downside, the first notable support is at $1.00, viewed as both a psychological marker and a chart level where buyers may attempt to counter renewed selling pressure.