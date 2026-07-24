USD Gains Pressure Swiss Franc as Rate Bets Rise

Key Moments

USD/CHF extends gains for a fifth straight session, trading around 0.8170 during Asian hours on Friday.

Oil-driven inflation concerns have pushed money market pricing to roughly a 35.8% chance of a Fed hike this month and an 82.1% probability of at least a quarter-point move in September.

Switzerland’s 10-year government bond yield climbed toward a roughly two-month high near 0.52%, signaling rising concern over inflation and policy risks.

Safe-Haven Flows and Policy Expectations Support USD/CHF

USD/CHF continues to advance for the fifth consecutive session, with the pair trading near 0.8170 during Asian trading on Friday. The move reflects a rebound in the US Dollar (USD) as the currency pares earlier daily losses, helped by renewed demand for safe-haven assets amid intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

Heightened geopolitical tensions and their impact on energy markets have pushed crude oil prices higher. The resulting concern about an oil-led upswing in inflation has reinforced market expectations that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) could resume raising interest rates. According to the CME FedWatch tool, current money market pricing implies roughly a 35.8% probability of a rate increase this month and an 82.1% chance of at least a quarter-point hike in September.

Escalating US-Iran Tensions Drive Risk Sentiment

Geopolitical risk escalated after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group attacked two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea, accusing them of breaching a blockade. In response, the United States carried out its 13th consecutive night of military strikes on Iran.

Tensions intensified further following comments from US President Donald Trump, who warned of “major military punishment” for both the Houthis and Iran if attacks persist, and said he is nearing a decision on a “massive, unprecedented” military operation against Iran.

Swiss Yields Edge Higher, But SNB Seen Limiting CHF Upside

The Swiss Franc (CHF) could find some underlying support as Switzerland’s 10-year government bond yield has moved close to a roughly two-month high of about 0.52%. The climb in yields accompanies rising tensions in the Middle East and higher energy costs, both of which are feeding concerns about inflation and the trajectory of monetary policy.

The pronounced rise in Swiss bond yields points to mounting investor unease regarding future price pressures and policy responses. However, expectations that the Swiss National Bank (SNB) may intervene in foreign exchange markets – particularly through selling CHF – are seen as a factor that could restrain any abrupt appreciation in the Swiss currency.

Asset / Indicator Latest Context USD/CHF Extends winning streak to five sessions, trades near 0.8170 in Asian hours on Friday Fed rate hike probability (this month) Roughly 35.8% for a hike Fed rate hike probability (at least 25 bps in September) 82.1% Switzerland 10-year yield Near two-month high around 0.52%

Swiss Franc: Key Drivers and Market Characteristics

The Swiss Franc (CHF) is the official currency of Switzerland and is among the ten most actively traded currencies worldwide, with transaction volumes far exceeding the size of the domestic economy. Its valuation is shaped by overall market risk appetite, the performance of the Swiss economy, and the policy stance and actions of the Swiss National Bank (SNB), among other influences.

Between 2011 and 2015, the Franc was pegged to the Euro (EUR). The abrupt removal of that peg triggered a surge of more than 20% in the currency’s value and roiled global markets. Although the peg has long since been abandoned, CHF performance remains closely tied to the Euro, reflecting Switzerland’s significant economic reliance on the neighboring Eurozone.

Why the Swiss Franc Is Viewed as a Safe Haven

The Swiss Franc is widely regarded as a safe-haven asset – a currency investors typically turn to in periods of market turmoil. This perception is rooted in Switzerland’s image as a stable economy with a strong export base, sizable central bank reserves, and a longstanding policy of political neutrality in global conflicts. These factors make CHF a popular destination for capital seeking refuge from risk. As a result, episodes of market stress are often associated with Swiss Franc strength relative to currencies viewed as riskier.

SNB Policy Decisions and Their Impact on CHF

The Swiss National Bank convenes four times per year – once each quarter – to set monetary policy. Its primary objective is to maintain annual inflation below 2%. When inflation exceeds, or is projected to exceed, this threshold, the SNB typically responds by raising its policy rate to restrain price growth.

Higher policy rates tend to support the Swiss Franc by increasing yields and enhancing Switzerland’s appeal to global investors. Conversely, when the SNB lowers rates, the move generally weighs on CHF, as reduced yields diminish the currency’s attractiveness.

Macroeconomic Data and the Swiss Franc

Key macroeconomic releases from Switzerland play an important role in shaping expectations for the economy and, in turn, the Swiss Franc’s valuation. Indicators such as economic growth, inflation, the current account balance, and the size of the SNB’s foreign currency reserves can all influence market positioning in CHF.

In broad terms, strong growth, low unemployment, and robust confidence are supportive for the currency. On the other hand, data suggesting a loss of economic momentum can put downward pressure on CHF.

Eurozone Policy and Its Spillover to Switzerland

As a small, highly open economy, Switzerland is deeply integrated with the Eurozone, which is both its main economic partner and an important political counterpart. Consequently, macroeconomic stability and monetary policy decisions in the Eurozone are crucial for Switzerland and for the Swiss Franc.

Given this close relationship, some analytical models indicate that the correlation between the Euro (EUR) and CHF can exceed 90%, implying a near lockstep relationship in many market conditions.