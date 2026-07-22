Join our community of traders FOR FREE!

  • Learn
  • Improve yourself
  • Get Rewards
Learn More
Home » Commodities News » WTI Crude Rises on Shipping Risks, Hits Ceiling

WTI Crude Rises on Shipping Risks, Hits Ceiling

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • WTI trades near $84.90 in early European dealings on Wednesday as Middle East tensions fuel supply concerns.
  • Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb chokepoints heighten fears over global oil flows and trade.
  • Despite the latest advance, WTI remains capped below the 100-day SMA at $88.05, with key resistance around $85.95.

Geopolitical Tensions Lift WTI Benchmark

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. crude oil benchmark, is quoted around $84.90 in early European trading on Wednesday. The contract is advancing as escalating instability in the Middle East intensifies worries about further interruptions to global oil shipments and international commerce.

Market anxiety over potential supply constraints is increasing as vessel movements through the critical Strait of Hormuz have effectively come to a standstill, providing support to WTI prices. In addition, Yemen’s Houthis stated that they have shut the Bab el-Mandeb strait to Saudi-linked vessels in response to what they describe as the kingdom’s blockade of Yemen and a recent strike on the international airport in Sanaa, the rebel-controlled capital.

Bab el-Mandeb is described as a major maritime bottleneck that links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Arabia. According to the article, roughly 12% of global trade transits this narrow passage, underscoring its strategic importance to shipping and energy flows.

Upcoming EIA Data in Focus

Traders are also looking ahead to the weekly U.S. crude oil report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), scheduled for release later on Wednesday. The publication is being watched as a near-term catalyst for price direction.

A drawdown in crude inventories that exceeds expectations would signal firmer demand and has the potential to provide additional upside for WTI. Conversely, a larger-than-forecast build would point toward softer demand or oversupply conditions, which could weigh on prices.

Technical Picture: Recovery Constrained Below 100-Day SMA

On the daily chart, the short-term technical outlook for WTI U.S. Oil remains bearish, with prices still trading under the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This longer-duration trend line, together with the upper Bollinger Band, is acting as an overhead barrier and limiting the recovery.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.01, indicating firm yet increasingly stretched bullish momentum. This suggests that while buying interest is still evident, the advance is vulnerable to a setback near the current cluster of resistance levels.

LevelPriceTechnical Significance
Immediate resistance$85.95Upper Bollinger Band
Key resistance$88.05100-day SMA – major cap on recovery
Initial support$80.00Psychological level
Next support$77.90July 17 low
Intermediate support$74.70Bollinger middle band
Deeper support$63.45Lower Bollinger Band – potential buy-the-dip area

On the upside, the first resistance area is situated at the upper Bollinger Band near $85.95, followed by the 100-day SMA at $88.05. Together, these levels form a critical supply zone that buyers would have to overcome to remove the current cap on the advance.

On the downside, initial support is identified at the $80.00 psychological handle. Below that, the July 17 low at $77.90 marks the next level of interest, ahead of the Bollinger middle band at approximately $74.70. A more pronounced decline would bring the lower Bollinger Band near $63.45 into view, where any extended retracement within the broader range is expected to draw dip-buying interest.

TradingPedia.com is a financial media specialized in providing daily news and education covering Forex, equities and commodities. Our academies for traders cover Forex, Price Action and Social Trading.

Related News

  • Binary Tribune’s Trading Signals for August 30th 2016Binary Tribune’s Trading Signals for August 30th 2016 EUR/USD: Buy at 1.1175, TP1 - 1.1194, TP2 - 1.1198, TP3 - 1.1203, SL - 1-2 pips below 1.1161.Sell at 1.1203, TP1 - 1.1184, TP2 – 1.1180, TP3 - 1.1175, SL - 1-2 pips above 1.1217.If break and close above 1.1217, buy with TP at […]
  • Forex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecastForex Market: EUR/USD daily trading forecast Yesterday’s trade saw EUR/USD within the range of 1.1800-1.1899. The daily low has also been the lowest level since December 30th 2005. The pair closed at 1.1840, losing 0.41% on a daily basis.At 7:47 GMT today EUR/USD was down 0.22% for […]
  • Forex Market: USD/CNH daily trading outlookForex Market: USD/CNH daily trading outlook Yesterday’s trade saw USD/CNH within the range of 6.5430-6.5591. The pair closed at 6.5522, inching up 0.13% on a daily basis. It has been the 10th gain in the past 21 trading days and also a fifth consecutive one. In addition, the daily high […]
  • GBP/USD on session highs after UK jobless claims, unemployment reportsGBP/USD on session highs after UK jobless claims, unemployment reports British pound rose to session highs against the US dollar on Wednesday, following the optimistic jobless claims report out of the United Kingdom, but however, gains seemed limited due to renewed fiscal debates in the United States.GBP/USD […]
  • EUR/USD Holds Above 1.1600 as Dollar Gains SupportEUR/USD Holds Above 1.1600 as Dollar Gains Support Key Moments: EUR/USD trades in a narrow range above 1.1600 after rebounding from the 1.1585-1.1580 zone, its weakest level since April 7. Geopolitical tensions around Iran and firm expectations for a 2026 Fed rate hike underpin […]
  • WTI Oil Drops Below $93 as Inventory Build Offsets RiskWTI Oil Drops Below $93 as Inventory Build Offsets Risk Key Moments WTI trades below $93.00, falling more than 2.5% and hovering near Monday's weekly low. US crude inventories rose by 6.56 million barrels in the week ending March 13, which adds pressure on prices. Meanwhile, […]