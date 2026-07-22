WTI Crude Rises on Shipping Risks, Hits Ceiling

Key Moments

WTI trades near $84.90 in early European dealings on Wednesday as Middle East tensions fuel supply concerns.

Disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz and Bab el-Mandeb chokepoints heighten fears over global oil flows and trade.

Despite the latest advance, WTI remains capped below the 100-day SMA at $88.05, with key resistance around $85.95.

Geopolitical Tensions Lift WTI Benchmark

West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the primary U.S. crude oil benchmark, is quoted around $84.90 in early European trading on Wednesday. The contract is advancing as escalating instability in the Middle East intensifies worries about further interruptions to global oil shipments and international commerce.

Market anxiety over potential supply constraints is increasing as vessel movements through the critical Strait of Hormuz have effectively come to a standstill, providing support to WTI prices. In addition, Yemen’s Houthis stated that they have shut the Bab el-Mandeb strait to Saudi-linked vessels in response to what they describe as the kingdom’s blockade of Yemen and a recent strike on the international airport in Sanaa, the rebel-controlled capital.

Bab el-Mandeb is described as a major maritime bottleneck that links the Red Sea with the Gulf of Arabia. According to the article, roughly 12% of global trade transits this narrow passage, underscoring its strategic importance to shipping and energy flows.

Upcoming EIA Data in Focus

Traders are also looking ahead to the weekly U.S. crude oil report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), scheduled for release later on Wednesday. The publication is being watched as a near-term catalyst for price direction.

A drawdown in crude inventories that exceeds expectations would signal firmer demand and has the potential to provide additional upside for WTI. Conversely, a larger-than-forecast build would point toward softer demand or oversupply conditions, which could weigh on prices.

Technical Picture: Recovery Constrained Below 100-Day SMA

On the daily chart, the short-term technical outlook for WTI U.S. Oil remains bearish, with prices still trading under the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). This longer-duration trend line, together with the upper Bollinger Band, is acting as an overhead barrier and limiting the recovery.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 64.01, indicating firm yet increasingly stretched bullish momentum. This suggests that while buying interest is still evident, the advance is vulnerable to a setback near the current cluster of resistance levels.

Level Price Technical Significance Immediate resistance $85.95 Upper Bollinger Band Key resistance $88.05 100-day SMA – major cap on recovery Initial support $80.00 Psychological level Next support $77.90 July 17 low Intermediate support $74.70 Bollinger middle band Deeper support $63.45 Lower Bollinger Band – potential buy-the-dip area

On the upside, the first resistance area is situated at the upper Bollinger Band near $85.95, followed by the 100-day SMA at $88.05. Together, these levels form a critical supply zone that buyers would have to overcome to remove the current cap on the advance.

On the downside, initial support is identified at the $80.00 psychological handle. Below that, the July 17 low at $77.90 marks the next level of interest, ahead of the Bollinger middle band at approximately $74.70. A more pronounced decline would bring the lower Bollinger Band near $63.45 into view, where any extended retracement within the broader range is expected to draw dip-buying interest.