Wabtec Shares Jump as Strong Q2 Lifts 2026 Outlook

Key Moments

Wabtec stock climbed 4.5% in pre-market trading after reporting second-quarter 2026 results that exceeded analyst forecasts on every major metric.

Revenue rose to $3.18 billion, up 17.3% year over year and about $110 million above consensus, while non-GAAP EPS came in at $2.76.

The company lifted its 2026 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance and reported a $30.93 billion backlog, even as major U.S. equity indices traded lower.

Q2 2026 Earnings Beat Across the Board

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) shares surged 4.5% in pre-open trading after the rail technology company released second-quarter 2026 results before the U.S. market open that topped analyst expectations on all key financial measures.

The company reported non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.76, ahead of consensus estimates. Revenue reached $3.18 billion, representing a 17.3% increase compared with the same period a year earlier and coming in roughly $110 million above forecasts.

Commenting on the performance, CEO Rafael Santana said, “Wabtec delivered a strong first half, with solid second quarter execution across our businesses driving robust sales growth, margin expansion and a 22% increase in adjusted EPS growth.”

Segment Contributions, Backlog, and Margin Expansion

Management indicated that both the Freight and Transit segments supported the quarter’s performance and contributed to a sizable multi-year backlog. The backlog stood at $30.93 billion, providing substantial contracted revenue visibility.

Profitability also improved. Adjusted operating margin increased by 1.8 percentage points to 21.1% compared with the same quarter last year, reflecting stronger execution and operating leverage.

Upgraded 2026 Outlook

On the back of the robust quarter and healthy pipeline, Wabtec raised its full-year 2026 guidance. The company now expects revenue in a range of $12.30 billion to $12.60 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance was also increased to a range of $10.60 to $10.90.

Metric Reported / Updated Figure Q2 2026 Revenue $3.18 billion Q2 2026 Non-GAAP EPS $2.76 Year-over-year Revenue Growth 17.3% Adjusted Operating Margin 21.1% (up 1.8 percentage points) Backlog $30.93 billion 2026 Revenue Guidance $12.30 billion – $12.60 billion 2026 Adjusted EPS Guidance $10.60 – $10.90

Analyst Sentiment Ahead of the Print

Prior to the earnings release, Wabtec had already drawn constructive attention from the sell side. JPMorgan raised its price target on the stock in recent weeks, while Stephens resumed coverage with an Overweight rating earlier this month.

Stock Performance Versus a Weak Broader Market

The pre-market rally in Wabtec is occurring against a softer backdrop for major U.S. indices in today’s session. The S&P 500 is down 0.4%, the Dow Jones is lower by 0.2%, and the Nasdaq is off 0.9%. This divergence highlights that WAB’s strength is being driven by company-specific developments rather than broader market gains.

Wabtec shares have traded in a 52-week range of $184.26 to $284.91, illustrating a substantial recovery over the past year. The current move in response to earnings is pushing the stock closer to the upper end of that range and toward its 52-week high.

Why Investors Are Rewarding the Stock

The combination of a clear earnings beat, higher full-year guidance, expanding backlog, and stronger margins has prompted investors to bid up Wabtec shares ahead of the open, even as the wider market trades lower.

The results underscore the company’s positioning in the rail equipment and services market and the role of backlog growth in supporting forward revenue visibility.