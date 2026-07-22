Geopolitical Risks Support Elevated European Gas Prices

Key Moments

European benchmark Dutch front-month gas traded up 3% at 61.7 euro per MWh, hovering near its highest level since late March.

Yemen’s Houthi forces launched new attacks on commercial energy vessels after declaring a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, sustaining a risk premium across gas markets.

European gas storage stood at about 53% of capacity, around 15 percentage points below the five-year seasonal average, as a summer heatwave lifted gas-fired power demand.

Benchmarks Hold Near Multi-Month Highs

European wholesale natural gas prices remained close to multi-month peaks on Wednesday, with traders pricing in elevated geopolitical risk following renewed maritime attacks in the Middle East and growing concern over winter supply security.

The Dutch front-month contract, the region’s key benchmark, was up 3% around 61.7 euro per megawatt-hour (MWh). The contract stayed near its highest readings since late March, after having briefly moved above the 60 euro mark earlier in the week.

The comparable British wholesale gas contract showed a similar move, rising 3% to 149 pence per therm. The contract consolidated near multi-month highs as global energy markets reacted to increased transportation and transit risks.

Contract Move Price Notes Dutch front-month (EU benchmark) +3% 61.7 euro per MWh Near highest level since late March; briefly topped 60 earlier in the week British wholesale gas +3% 149 pence per therm Trading close to multi-month highs

Houthi Maritime Strikes Sustain Risk Premiums

Risk premiums stayed firmly embedded across the European gas forward curve after Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group carried out additional strikes on commercial energy vessels transiting key Middle Eastern shipping lanes. These latest incidents followed the group’s announcement of a naval blockade targeting Saudi Arabia, adding to maritime security concerns less than a week after a commercial tanker caught fire near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz.

Although naval escorts are still enabling vessel passage through the region, insurance providers have reacted to the ongoing mine and drone threats by increasing war-risk premiums. The combination of active military threats and rising insurance costs has reinforced the structural risk to seaborne energy flows.

Storage Deficit and Heatwave Intensify Supply Concerns

The renewed disruption risk comes at a sensitive time for European utilities. Underground gas storage sites in Europe are currently filled to about 53% of capacity, around 15 percentage points below their five-year seasonal averages. This shortfall is leaving the region more vulnerable as a summer heatwave drives up demand for gas-fired power generation to meet air-conditioning needs.

The tighter storage position, coupled with higher immediate power demand, is amplifying worries about the sufficiency of supplies ahead of the winter heating season and reinforcing the upside pressure on prices across the gas complex.

Implications for European Central Bank Policy

The sustained rally in natural gas prices is adding complications to the macroeconomic outlook facing the European Central Bank, which meets on Thursday to set monetary policy.

With energy costs in the Eurozone on the rise, policymakers in Frankfurt are widely anticipated to keep a hawkish tone in order to avoid secondary energy effects from feeding into core inflation expectations.