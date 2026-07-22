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Home » Forex and Currency News » EUR/JPY Tests Triangle Resistance Near Record Highs

EUR/JPY Tests Triangle Resistance Near Record Highs

Written by Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero
Sandra Leggero has a background in financial markets, having spent more than 9 years in commodities trading for several European and Asian companies. She holds a degree in Economics from the University of Pavia and specializes in emerging markets.
, | Updated:

Key Moments

  • EUR/JPY has been trading around 186.20, pressing against the top of an ascending triangle pattern.
  • The 14-day RSI stands at 57.48, signaling constructive momentum while staying short of overbought conditions.
  • Key support is clustered around the nine-day EMA at 185.66 and the 50-day EMA at 185.18, with the triangle base near 185.10.

Technical Overview for EUR/JPY

EUR/JPY has extended its advance for a second consecutive session, fluctuating near 186.20 during Asian trading on Wednesday. The cross is maintaining a bullish short-term structure as it continues to trade above both the nine-period and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs).

The 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) is posted at 57.48, indicating positive momentum without signaling overbought conditions. This configuration supports the potential for additional upside as long as price action remains above the nearby EMA cluster.

Ascending Triangle Signals Potential Upside Break

On the daily time frame, EUR/JPY is challenging the upper boundary of an ascending triangle around 186.20. This test reflects firming bullish momentum and points to the possibility of a breakout to the upside.

A clear move above the triangle ceiling would reinforce the continuation of the prevailing uptrend and could open the way toward the all-time high at 187.95, which was reached on April 17.

Key Support Levels and Downside Risk

On the downside, initial support is located at the nine-day EMA at 185.66. Additional technical backing is seen at the 50-day EMA at 185.18 and at the lower boundary of the ascending triangle near 185.10.

If EUR/JPY were to sustain a break below the triangle formation, the current bullish configuration would be compromised. Such a move could leave the cross vulnerable to a deeper pullback toward the five-month low of 181.87, recorded on March 16, and the seven-month low of 180.81.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool. Know more.)

Euro Performance Against Major Currencies

The following table displays the current percentage change of the Euro (EUR) against a basket of major currencies. On this basis, the Euro has shown its strongest performance versus the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD-0.07%-0.07%-0.03%-0.02%-0.05%-0.06%-0.00%
EUR0.07%0.00%0.07%0.05%0.00%0.03%0.07%
GBP0.07%-0.01%0.04%0.05%-0.00%0.01%0.06%
JPY0.03%-0.07%-0.04%0.00%-0.02%-0.04%0.03%
CAD0.02%-0.05%-0.05%-0.01%-0.03%0.02%0.02%
AUD0.05%-0.01%0.00%0.02%0.03%0.02%0.05%
NZD0.06%-0.03%-0.01%0.04%-0.02%-0.02%0.03%
CHF0.00%-0.07%-0.06%-0.03%-0.02%-0.05%-0.03%

The heat map illustrates percentage moves of the major currencies relative to each other. The base currency is taken from the left-hand column, while the quote currency is selected from the top row. For example, choosing the Euro from the vertical axis and moving horizontally to the US Dollar cell shows the percentage move for EUR (base)/USD (quote).

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